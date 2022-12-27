Citizens for Limited Taxation, the grassroots organization that pushed through Proposition 2 ½, which limited the amount cities and towns could raise through property taxes, was formally dissolved last month after 48 years. Its demise calls to mind the fact the group had a strong local connection. Norfolk native Francis “Chip” Faulkner graduated from King Philip Regional High School and, after getting his bachelor’s degree from the College of the Holy Cross, eventually went on to work for CLT for 40 years as associate director. He lived in Wrentham, where he was a frequent critic at town meeting of municipal spending, The Sun Chronicle reported. He was an Attleboro resident at the time of his death at 73 in 2019. At the time, The Sun Chronicle quoted state Rep. Jay Barrows, R-Mansfield, as saying, “He was a tremendous force on behalf of the taxpayer in Massachusetts and for that we owe him a debt of gratitude. Job well done.”
State Rep. Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro, is no longer the youngest member of the Massachusetts House of Representatives, and he's also no longer a freshman legislator. Earlier this month, however, he was invited to speak at a UMass-Amherst orientation program for new members of the Legislature on how to handle that first year in office. Call it Beacon Hill boot camp.
The area’s congressman, U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss, D-Newton, will be holding an open house at his office in the Longworth House Office Building in Washington from noon to 3 p.m. Jan. 3, the date members of Congress are sworn in for their new terms.