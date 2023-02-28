ATTLEBORO -- Voters were greeted by a solitary figure as they turned into LaSalette Shrine on a snowy Tuesday morning to cast ballots in a special election for mayor.
David Downs was the only person holding a political sign at the entrance to the parking lot off Park Street where as usually there are dozens of campaign workers welcoming voters to the facility.
The snow and the cold had kept the others away, at least at the start of voting at 7 a.m.
Voters are selecting among four candidates to fill the unexpired term of former Mayor Paul Heroux, who resigned to become Bristol County sheriff.
The candidates are Timothy Barone, former City Councilor John Davis, City Councilor Cathleen DeSimone and acting Mayor Jay DiLisio.
Downs was holding a sign for DeSimone, who later joined him at the poll. Campaign supporters for DiLisio also appeared later in the morning.
Downs said he thought it was important to show his support and he intended to stay there, except for a couple of breaks, until polls close at 8 p.m.
He said it is a shame the snow might keep some people away from voting, but he thought as weather improved throughout the day voter turnout would improve with it.
The weather did not seem to be an issue for drivers going to vote.
The roads to and parking lots at the polls were plowed down to the bare surface.
Motorists appeared to be taking it slow.
Still, there wasn't much of a turnout early on.
Only six people had voted in Ward 5 by 7:15 a.m., 15 minutes after the polls opened.
LaSalette is normally one of the busiest polling places as it houses Wards 4 and 5, but it was slow going there.
The other polling stations were equally slow.
Municipal elections usually attract a small turnout and this election, being a special election in February rather than the customary November, is expected to be even less busy.
Firefighter Mark Renker was one of those hardy souls who braved the weather to vote early.
Even though this is a special election he said it is important to vote.
"Although the snow probably isn't going to help," he said.
He said he supported DiLisio because he wanted a "pro Attleboro" mayor.
With school being canceled Tuesday, he said he was hopeful parents would be able to get to the polls later in the day.
Former City Councilor Duff White also got to LaSalette early to vote.
He said he has been very impressed with the four candidates and admired how they campaigned without being negative.
National politicians in Washington could take a lesson in civility from the Attleboro election, he said.