Timothy Barone is the only one of the four candidates for mayor who has never been elected to public office, but that is hardly the only thing that makes him unique in the Feb. 28 special election.
He is also an opera singer. He wants to use 10 percent of his salary as mayor to hire an efficiency expert. He wants to appoint his three rivals to work for him. And he has a very different way of answering questions.
Asked recently how old he is, he said 16-86 because “I don’t want to be ageist.” (He’s 47.)
In an election questionnaire he was asked his top priority if elected. At first he listed routine city services such as roads and wastewater.
But then he picked an issue none of the other candidates have mentioned — the chemical Glyphosate in the air, water and soil.
Glyphosate is a herbicide found in some weed killers such as Roundup. Some health and environmental experts consider it harmful.
He said the chemical can cause health problems in children.
“What’s the point of great roads, water, and waste systems if our kids don’t develop properly,” he said in a text message.
He advocates more environmental controls and testing.
As for hiring a consultant for the city with a portion of his salary, Barone said 10 percent of his pay would be used to have the consultant find ways to make city government more efficient. He would be reimbursed with a portion of the savings.
To implement his ideas, however, the opera singer with a group affiliated with Boston University will have to beat three better known opponents with government experience.
They are former City Councilor John Davis, City Councilor Cathleen DeSimone and acting Mayor Jay DiLisio.