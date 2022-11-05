Area election officials say preliminary or “unofficial” results of Tuesday’s state election should be in by late Tuesday night.
The results won’t be official until days later, however.
Mail ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday but they can be received by elections offices until 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, under a change in state election rules.
Voters, however, are strongly encouraged to use drop-off boxes outside town and city halls by Tuesday and preferably before if ballots haven’t been mailed.
“There will be no official results on November 8,” Norton Town Clerk Lucia Longhurst said. “We have to wait until the November 12th deadline.”
And there’s even a later deadline than Nov. 12.
Ballots returned by mail from outside the U.S. must be postmarked by Nov. 8 and received by 5 p.m. Nov. 18.
For the most part, though, unless there are very close races and ballot questions, election night results usually determine outcomes because most advance voting is counted together with in-person votes on Election Day.
“Unofficial results are typically available a few hours after the polls close,” said Leslie Veiga, Attleboro’s elections office administrator.
Results are provided by each of the city’s precincts and totaled by the election commission at City Hall, Veiga explained.
The results aren’t posted to the city website election night.
Patricia Dolan, elections coordinator in North Attleboro, also said results won’t go up on the town website Tuesday night.
However, most area towns do post results on their websites the night of elections, and The Sun Chronicle does as well.
“The unofficial results will be compiled from the tapes from all the machine counted votes, the hand counted ballots, and a rough write-in number” without a breakdown of write-in candidate names, Norfolk Town Clerk Carol Greene said in an email.
That tally Tuesday night won’t include provisional ballots and it will not include the post election tabulation numbers, Greene noted.
“The state has made the change that ballots mailed from within the U.S. that are postmarked by November 8th and received by November 12th will be accepted and counted in a post election tabulation session so my official results will not be until after that,” Greene said.
Plainville, like many area communities, will post unofficial results at the polls election night.
“Preliminary results tapes will be available shortly after the polls close,” Assistant Town Clerk Cynthia Bush said in an email. “Final results will not be available until after all ballots have been received, which will be after the November 12th deadline.”
Election workers as of Oct. 30 have been allowed to start processing ballots cast by mail and early in-person voting.
“All voting results, day of, and early voting, are printed out by the voting tabulators,” Seekonk Town Clerk Florice Craig said in an email. “At the (high) school we hang up the voting tabulators results. We then go back to the Town Hall and input our ‘unofficial results’ in the tally sheet format.”
If there are any overseas ballots, they are hand counted, Craig added.
Local election officials have the option of counting mailed and hand-delivered ballots that arrive Election Day on that day or after, state election officials said.
Local elections officials also have up to 15 days to certify state election results, which are then sent to the state’s Elections Division.
Mansfield elections officials distribute unofficial “hard copies” of results to those interested at the high school poll, Town Clerk Marianne Staples said.
“They will be posted to the website later that evening,” Foxboro Town Clerk Bob Cutler said of results. “Official results will not be available for some time following election day.”
That is even more true for some presidential elections.
In 2020, President Donald Trump proclaimed that the lack of final results on election night could be an indicator of something nefarious and used it to assert without evidence that the election was stolen.
In reality, however, results released on election night are unofficial and always incomplete. They inevitably change as more ballots are counted.
Unlike in many countries, elections in the U.S. are highly decentralized, complex and feature long lists of races, from president and Congress all the way down to local measures and town council seats.
Some states give local election offices several weeks before Election Day to process mailed ballots, including checking signatures and verifying ID information. In other states, that process can’t start until Election Day or shortly before, meaning those ballots might not get counted until the next day or even later.