Dan McKearney remembers the time about 20 years ago when garbage trucks, for some reason, stopped picking up trash in his Handy Street neighborhood.
Finally his father called the then-Ward 5 City Councilor John Davis to find out what was going on.
Davis was at the McKearney house within an hour, he said, listening to the father and offering to meet with neighbors.
The councilor then made some phone calls and got the problem solved. Trash collections resumed and were never any trouble again.
The story shows what kind of guy Davis is, McKearney said. He’s always helping people out, always serving the community he has a lifetime of ties to.
Davis is always giving back, having served in several charitable and civil organizations in addition to being involved in city government.
“John is an East Side boy. He was born in Attleboro. He was raised in Attleboro. He will probably die in Attleboro,” McKearney said of the man he has known since childhood.
“I’ve known him forever and a day,” he said of Davis.
Now that Davis is running in a four-person special election race for mayor, McKearney said the story also illustrates what kind of mayor Davis would be if elected.
Davis would not be an ivy tower type of mayor. He would be out on the streets, meeting with residents, he said.
Trash collection may seem like a mundane aspect of city government, but McKearney said Davis’s priority has always been basic services.
During his campaign against Timothy Barone, City Councilor Cathleen DeSimone and acting Mayor Jay DiLisio, Davis has stuck to the basics.
He has emphasized repairing roads, replacing aging water pipes and public safety.
Davis has also run three small businesses, which, he said, gives him a unique perspective on how to grow the local economy.
He has run before and lost, but Davis said being mayor has been a long-time dream.
If elected in the Feb. 28 special, he will serve out the remaining months of Paul Heroux’s term. Heroux resigned last month to become Bristol County Sheriff.