Two of the largest shopping sites in the area, Emerald Square in North Attleboro and Wrentham Village Premium Outlets, are open for business again.
Just a few days after Massachusetts allowed retail establishments to reopen under its plan to restart the state's economy, Simon Properties announced 10 of its properties would be open as of Wednesday.
Simon had declined to say earlier in the week what plans it had to reopen Emerald Square or the Wrentham outlets. The sites had been closed since March 19 as part of the state's efforts to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
Wednesday, the Indianapolis-based company said the sites would reopen with safety protocols in place.
Those include:
- Enhanced sanitization and disinfecting using the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) approved products with an emphasis on high-traffic locations such as dining areas, restrooms, escalators, stairs, directories, trash bins and door knobs.
- Shopper safeguards that include making available protective masks, sanitizing wipes and temperature testing at entrances or property offices, as well as the encouragement of pre-visit health screenings to ensure shoppers stay home if they have exhibited COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms within 72 hours.
- Hand-sanitizing stations throughout the properties.
- Signage promoting CDC guidelines for maintaining personal hygiene will be prominently displayed throughout the properties.
- Pre-emptive employee health screening to ensure that employees do not arrive at work within 72 hours of exhibiting COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms.
- Employee safety protections including implementing the CDC’s COVID-19 frequent hand-washing protocols, and offering personal protective equipment in addition to other CDC recommended practices.
- Promotion and enforcement of social distancing practices, including occupancy limitations, furniture and restroom spacing, closure of play areas and strollers, as well as coordinated traffic flow with traffic signage and distance markers.
