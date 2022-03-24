To the editor:
As a Plainville resident, I want to endorse Brian Kelly for select board. In 2018 we found the town to be at a crisis and a crossroads. Our first exposure to a Plainville Town Meeting left us stunned, concerned, and with many questions.
Kelly explained things to me in a way that not only brought me up to speed, but also made me want to get involved. Kelly is dedicated, hardworking, honest, wise, and helpful. He cares about the town and the people in it very deeply. The select board consists of three individuals of differing views and expertise that are working incredibly well together. Keeping this team together is our best bet for success. Plainville is moving in the right direction.
Maintaining the team that has led the way after a financial disaster and during an international crisis is crucial to our chances for success. Kelly deserves our vote.