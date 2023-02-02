Endorsement for Cathleen DeSimone for mayor
To the editor:
My family and I resided in Attleboro for 53 years. Our three children flourished in Attleboro. I have dedicated my retirement years to active community service in the greater Attleboro area.
I first met Cathleen DeSimone, 10 years ago when I was giving a presentation on working with the homeless population. The first thing that she said to me after introducing herself was: “How can I help?”
That is the same person that I know today — always ready to help.
DeSimone faithfully attends the Self Sufficiency Coalition meetings, that I facilitate on the first Wednesday of each month.
DeSimone, as a city councilor, is a vocal advocate for senior citizens and low-income residents. She is a cheerleader for Attleboro and always supportive of new businesses. She works tirelessly and I personally know that she will be the mayor that Attleboro needs.
Irene M. Frechette
Seekonk