Endorsement for Kate Jackson, candidate for city clerk
To the editor:
In this year’s city clerk election I will be casting my vote for Kate Jackson.
Jackson is a very effective city councilor who has done a wonderful job representing all the people. The experience she has gained while serving on the city council will undoubtedly benefit the entire city as our next city clerk.
Perhaps most importantly, Jackson is a nice person, an attribute that is sorely missing in the American political world of today. She is incredibly sincere and possesses the ability to make people feel relaxed and welcome. I have always been impressed with her natural enthusiasm, which translates into optimism for a better tomorrow. The people who will interact with Kate as our city clerk will know they are working with a person who genuinely cares.
Please join me in voting for Jackson as our next city clerk on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
Kimberly Difiore
Attleboro
