Endorsement for Kate Jackson, candidate for city clerk
To the editor:
Please join me on Nov. 2 and elect Kate Jackson as our city’s next city clerk.
This elected position, not always in the limelight, is critical to the function of the Attleboro Municipal Council as the council works to keep things moving throughout our city.
Interaction between the executive branch and legislative body of or city requires that the next city clerk be knowledgeable of how city government works. Knowledge of Massachusetts General Laws, city of Attleboro ordinances and even CMRs (Commonwealth of Massachusetts Regulations) are an important part of managing the office of city clerk.
Jackson is, by far, the best qualified candidate to assume the title of city clerk in January. Again, please join me in casting your vote for Jackson, city clerk on Nov. 2.
Neil Cassidy
Attleboro
