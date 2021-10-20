Endorsement for Kate Jackson, candidate for city clerk
To the editor:
As the former city council president I am thrilled my former colleague, Kate Jackson, is running for city clerk!
Jackson’ knowledge of all city departments, plus multiple years of council leadership, enables her to effectively fulfill the requirements of city clerk starting on day one.
Jackson chaired the Personnel and Human Services Committee during my first term on the council and her welcoming manner was impressive. Her positive personality and desire to move Attleboro forward was displayed during a “meet and greet” she organized for nominees to the city’s boards and commissions. She has a personal, sincere touch that makes people feel welcome at city hall.
Her multiple tenures as council vice president will serve her well, making her uniquely qualified for the required interactions between the clerk and the municipal council members.
I strongly encourage all residents to keep moving Attleboro forward by electing Jackson city clerk.
Frank B. Cook
Attleboro
