Endorsement for Kate Jackson, candidate for city clerk
To the editor:
I have, on several occasions, had the opportunity to speak with Kate Jackson. Our conversations have ranged from topics including youth sports, our recreation department, public works issues and public safety, to name a few.
I have found Jackson to be well informed, engaged and genuinely interested in all that involves Attleboro. Her tenure on the city council is proof to me that she cares about our city and its happenings. Although one person can’t be always in all places, it is apparent that her presence at many events, celebrations and memorial services is a way of life for her, not an election year opportunity.
Please join me on Tuesday, Nov. 2, and elect Jackson to the office of city clerk. She has the experience, dedication and knowledge to serve in this capacity and continue to serve our city.
Jackie McKenzie
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.