Endorsement for Laurie Sawyer, candidate for city clerk
To the editor:
We are voting for Laurie Sawyer, candidate for city clerk, an important position that opened up when incumbent Steve Withers chose not to seek re-election.
The city clerk is responsible for issuing licenses, keeping records, and providing other necessary services to the public. For many residents, the city clerk’s office will be their first point of contact when dealing with local government. Sawyer’s ethic of service to others and respect for all will ensure that each visitor to the city clerk’s office will be well served. Furthermore, her experience as academic administrator, implementing technology upgrades and streamlining processes at Hasbro Children’s Hospital, will position her to bring similar advances to city hall.
Charles Adler
Barbara Clark
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.