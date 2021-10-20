Endorsement for Laurie Sawyer, candidate for city clerk
To the editor:
As someone who has been elected several times and worked on several campaigns, there is one thing that stands out to me. The people who work hard for their constituents generally put in the hard work during their campaigns. I believe this is true for Laurie Sawyer.
Sawyer has been knocking on doors for several months visiting voters at their doors listening to voters’ concerns so that she can be a more effective city clerk for Attleboro.
Sawyer has earned my vote for city clerk on Nov. 2, and I hope you will join me in coming out to the polls and voting for Sawyer for city clerk.
Bill Bowles
Attleboro
