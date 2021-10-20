Endorsement for Laurie Sawyer, candidate for city clerk
To the editor:
I am writing to you in regards to Laurie Sawyer who is running for city clerk. I would love to show my support and endorse Sawyer as a former member of the council on human rights in Attleboro.
Sawyer is still the chair holder of this council and has been actively working to promote equality and anti-racism in the Attleboro community. I have no doubt that she is the best candidate for this role. She is hard working, thoughtful, and diligent in all her works. Vote Sawyer for city clerk.
Ashley Stewart
Providence
