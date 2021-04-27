To the editor:
It is with great pleasure that I offer my enthusiastic support for Neil Rhein’s candidacy for a second term as a member of the Mansfield Select Board.
I have known Rhein for over 20 years both personally and professionally, and I am proud to call him a friend. He is honest, principled, intelligent and hard working, and he is a man who “walks the walk”, being a founding member of “Keep Massachusetts Beautiful”, a statewide organization that organizes litter cleanup drives and other beautification projects in communities throughout the Commonwealth.
Rhein is a small business owner, dedicated husband and father (he and Theresa’s two girls attended K-12 in Mansfield’s great school system), and he is a quality citizen who knows how to work with and through people to get things done.
Please join me and my wife Susan in voting for Rhein for re-election to the Mansfield Select Board on May 11.
Mark England
Mansfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.