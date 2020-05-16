The eighth-grade girls who play for the North Attleboro Youth Basketball’s red team had just lost a playoff game on March 6 when this photo was taken. They were still smiling, though, because they had still won their division and were looking forward to competing in the Massachusetts state tournament scheduled for March 21-22.
They were until the coronavirus put an early end to their season.
“The girls had played hard all season and had really grown as a team over the years they were together,” said Erin Sweeney, mom of team member Harper Sweeney. “No one knew at the time that this would be the final game they’d ever play together.”
Pictured here are Grace McCorry, Katie Corsetti, Olivia Nelson, Sydney O'Connor, Kayla Sellers, Sweeney, Maddie Brennan, Addy Prescott, Casey Butanowitz and Mackenzie Feeney.
Sweeney says Harper, 14, is disappointed about missing out on the final months of eighth grade, and she took the end of basketball especially hard for a special reason.
“Her father has been her coach since she started playing basketball in elementary school,” she said. “He's the only basketball coach she's ever had and to have that special relationship end overnight like that wasn't easy on either of them.”
Since then, the family has gotten into a routine, including lots of walks, scheduled school time and plenty of time with one another. But seeing this photo makes still makes Sweeney sad.
“(It was) such a quick end to something special that simply never got the chance to finish,” she said.
