THURSDAY, JULY 21

Noon-10 p.m.: Rides and games

6-9 p.m.: Cruise night

5-7 p.m.: Band Counterfeit Cash on stage

7-9 p.m.: The Rob Davis Band on stage

FRIDAY, JULY 22

Noon-10 p.m.: Rides and games

Noon-8 p.m.: Field events

5 p.m.: Chris Cornetta Wiffle Ball Home Run Derby

6-7 p.m.: Band Toby Road on stage

5-10:15 p.m.: Band Dr. Slick on stage

SATURDAY, JULY 23

11 a.m.: Fire truck parade starts. Arrives at North Attleboro Middle School at noon. Route: Start at Mason Field at 11 a.m. Straight on Elm St toward center of town. Right onto North Washington Street. Right turn across Rte. 1 at Coffee Connection to Elmwood Street. Proceed up Elmwood to Mount Hope Street. Right onto Mount Hope Street to Landry Avenue. Left onto Landry and proceed to middle school.

Noon-10 p.m.: Rides and games

Noon-3 p.m.: Free kids bike giveaway. One boy's and one girl's bike. Tickets will be given out, one per child, from noon to 3 p.m.

5-8 p.m.: NCW Wrestling event on field

7-8 p.m.: Band Morrissey Blvd on stage

8-10 p.m.: Scott Brown & the Diplomats on stage

Approximately 9:15 p.m.: Fireworks by Atlas Pyrotechnics

(For safety reasons, the Spring Street and Stoddard Drive walking paths will be closed from Friday morning until Saturday Night after the fireworks show.)

SUNDAY, JULY 24

Noon-6 p.m.: Rides and games

Noon-3 p.m.: Kids Day Touch-A-Truck

Donations can be mailed to:

North Attleboro Firefighters Kids Day Association

ATTN: Fireworks

P.O. Box 3215

North Attleboro, MA 02761

