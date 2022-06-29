The following is the schedule for North Attleboro's Kids Day. All times are subject to change without notice, all events are weather permitting. For more information, visit www.nakidsday.com
THURSDAY, JULY 21
Noon-10 p.m.: Rides and games
6-9 p.m.: Cruise night
5-7 p.m.: Band Counterfeit Cash on stage
7-9 p.m.: The Rob Davis Band on stage
FRIDAY, JULY 22
Noon-10 p.m.: Rides and games
Noon-8 p.m.: Field events
5 p.m.: Chris Cornetta Wiffle Ball Home Run Derby
6-7 p.m.: Band Toby Road on stage
5-10:15 p.m.: Band Dr. Slick on stage
SATURDAY, JULY 23
11 a.m.: Fire truck parade starts. Arrives at North Attleboro Middle School at noon. Route: Start at Mason Field at 11 a.m. Straight on Elm St toward center of town. Right onto North Washington Street. Right turn across Rte. 1 at Coffee Connection to Elmwood Street. Proceed up Elmwood to Mount Hope Street. Right onto Mount Hope Street to Landry Avenue. Left onto Landry and proceed to middle school.
Noon-10 p.m.: Rides and games
Noon-3 p.m.: Free kids bike giveaway. One boy's and one girl's bike. Tickets will be given out, one per child, from noon to 3 p.m.
5-8 p.m.: NCW Wrestling event on field
7-8 p.m.: Band Morrissey Blvd on stage
8-10 p.m.: Scott Brown & the Diplomats on stage
Approximately 9:15 p.m.: Fireworks by Atlas Pyrotechnics
(For safety reasons, the Spring Street and Stoddard Drive walking paths will be closed from Friday morning until Saturday Night after the fireworks show.)
SUNDAY, JULY 24
Noon-6 p.m.: Rides and games
Noon-3 p.m.: Kids Day Touch-A-Truck
All times are subject to change without notice, all events are weather permitting. The Kids Day web site is www.nakidsday.com
Donations can be mailed to:
North Attleboro Firefighters Kids Day Association
ATTN: Fireworks
P.O. Box 3215
North Attleboro, MA 02761