Summary Process (Eviction) Entries Massachusetts Housing Court Southeast Division, which includes 58 cities and towns in Southeastern Massachusetts including Attleboro and surrounding communities.
FY 2019—4,756
FY 2018—6,052
FY 2017—6,099
FY 2016—6,091
FY 2015—6,038
Summary Process (Eviction) Entries Massachusetts Housing Court Statewide
FY 2019—30,614
FY 2018—29,684
FY 2017—27,936
FY 2016—27,487
FY 2015—28,062
Source: Public Information Office Massachusetts Court System
