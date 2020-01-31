Summary Process (Eviction) Entries Massachusetts Housing Court Southeast Division, which includes 58 cities and towns in Southeastern Massachusetts including Attleboro and surrounding communities.

FY 2019—4,756

FY 2018—6,052

FY 2017—6,099

FY 2016—6,091

FY 2015—6,038

Summary Process (Eviction) Entries Massachusetts Housing Court Statewide

FY 2019—30,614

FY 2018—29,684

FY 2017—27,936

FY 2016—27,487

FY 2015—28,062

Source: Public Information Office Massachusetts Court System

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.