2016 Rank by Eviction Rate Mid-Size US Cities 20,000-100,000
City Rank Rate (Percent per year)
Brockton 378 2.69
Fall River 503 2.23
New Bedford 512 2.19
Taunton 580 1.93
Attleboro 640 1.76
2016 Rank by Number of Evictions
City Rank Number Per Day
Fall River 58 569 2.23
New Bedford 63 527 1.44
Brockton 100 423 1.16
Taunton 359 174 0.48
Attleboro 580 106 0.29
Source: evictionlab.org (Princeton University)
2016 Eviction Rates:Nation/ State/ County/ and City
Entity Evictions/Day Rate Evictions Filings
U.S. NA 2.34 NA NA
Massachusetts 42.92 1.52 15,708 37,121
Bristol County 4.35 1.87 1,591 4,279
Attleboro 0.29 1.76 106 194
Source: evictionlab.org (Princeton University)
