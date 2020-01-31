2016 Rank by Eviction Rate Mid-Size US Cities 20,000-100,000

City                               Rank                 Rate (Percent per year)

Brockton                        378                   2.69

Fall River                       503                    2.23

New Bedford                  512                    2.19

Taunton                         580                    1.93

Attleboro                       640                    1.76

2016  Rank by Number of Evictions

City                                    Rank        Number       Per Day

Fall River                              58           569              2.23

New Bedford                         63           527              1.44

Brockton                             100          423               1.16

Taunton                              359          174                0.48

Attleboro                            580          106                0.29

Source: evictionlab.org (Princeton University)

2016 Eviction Rates:Nation/ State/ County/ and City

Entity                   Evictions/Day          Rate            Evictions              Filings

U.S.                             NA                  2.34                 NA                     NA

Massachusetts            42.92                1.52              15,708               37,121

Bristol County              4.35                1.87                 1,591                4,279

Attleboro                     0.29                1.76                   106                   194

Source: evictionlab.org (Princeton University)

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.

