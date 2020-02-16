The images of luminaria bags are most associated with the American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life events nationwide, and the artistic response to their symbolism was represented at the Attleboro Arts Museum’s “Luminaria” exhibit, which opened Saturday.
The exhibit runs until Friday, Feb. 21.
Another exhibit, “Character Development,” bookends “Luminaria” and runs until Saturday, Feb. 29. That exhibit showcases artists who use their personal slant and style in creating a companion piece to the various portraits in the museum’s permanent collection.
Museum executive director Mim Fawcett said the correlation between these two exhibits lies in the luminaria bags representing the individuals who have been affected by cancer.
The strong spirits of these particular people, Fawcett explains, also translate in the “character development” portraits.
“They’re both celebratory exhibits,” Fawcett said. “One: they’re individuals that we don’t know, but now we do, and in ‘Luminaria,’ it’s very much the same — we know the people behind the stories of the artwork.”
For the character development exhibit, which also garnered a great deal of attention at the reception, Fawcett tasked the artists with making a selection from the permanent collection and “getting to know” the individual in that portrait, then creating a piece in their own style to help the viewer get to know the character in the correlating portraits.
An asset to the “Luminaria” exhibit was that nearly all of the 19 artists of these works were present during Saturday afternoon’s reception at the museum, which Fawcett told the patrons was a rare opportunity in which to meet the artists behind the exhibit’s pieces.
Artist Susan Gardiner Daum of Attleboro had art pieces in both exhibits. In “Character Development,” her photography diptych, “A Portrait of Malcolm Gray, Cape Rosier, ME,” corresponded with the 1930 ink etching “The Lobster Fisherman” by Dwight C. Sturges
Daum’s “Luminaria” piece, a paper and wood display titled “The Modern Architect,” represented her sister-in-law, who is an architect, and her stalwart attitude during her battle — and subsequent survival — of Non-Hodgkins lymphoma.
“She’s a very strong person. She didn’t want anyone to feel sorry for her,” Daum said. “The buildings stand separate but together. wanted (the artwork) to light up what she does in the architectural world, and how strong she has been through this whole thing.”
The idea to merge the museum’s annual community-based art shows while bringing attention to Relay For Life’s mission came to Relay For Life volunteer and former Sun Chronicle news editor Larry Kessler while he was out jogging.
Kessler passed along his idea to Fawcett, who immediately realized the luminaria bags that are so prevalent at the Relay For Life events had to be the focus of the exhibit.
Fawcett also enlisted the help of Barbara Benoit, the chairwoman for the Relay For Life of Greater Attleboro.
“It’s beyond words,” Kessler said of the “Luminaria” exhibit. “It really means a lot that so many artists embraced the idea and turned this into a meaningful exhibit for the artists, the survivors, and everyone else.”
The “Character Development” exhibit also garnered a great deal of attention during the afternoon reception at the museum. Mackenzie Lewia, a Wheaton College student who was a summer intern at the museum, identified the applicants for the exhibition of the older portraits alongside their modern counterparts.
The event also featured another “first” for the art museum — a bagpipe solo from Donna Lucas of the Colonial Pipers Bagpipe Band, as well as piano music from Mark Taber.
