BOSTON -- Advocates are hoping for legislative success for what they are calling "a better bottle bill” that would increase deposits on beverage containers from five to 10 cents and include water bottles and nip bottles for the first time.
The bill first arrived at the Committee on Telecommunications, Utilities, and Energy in March of last year, and in January was reported favorably out of committee and sent to Senate Ways and Means for deliberation. A hearing has not yet been scheduled.
The Senate’s version of the bill was presented by state Sen. Cynthia Stone Creem, D-Newton, with state Sen. Becca Rausch, D-Needham, signing on in support.
State Rep. Marjorie Decker, D-Cambridge, presented a version of the bill to the House, which state Rep. James Hawkins, D-Attleboro, has signed on to as well.
The Massachusetts Municipal Association, Metropolitan Area Planning Council and other advocacy groups have lauded the bill for its positive environmental impacts. But some members of the business community are concerned about the financial impact.
“Removing more bottles from the municipal waste stream saves cities and towns money, while allowing customers to get a little money back,” MAPC Executive Director Marc Draisen told the State House News Service in February.
But while liquor retailers and distributors express support for the expanding the bottle law “in principle,” they are concerned the measure does not have certain accommodations made to ease the burden bottle deposits put on business owners.
Ravi Patel, who owns Brother’s Liquors and Market in Attleboro, is one such businessman.
Patel said one of the biggest issues he’s faced is untimely pickup of recycled bottles. Though he supports the bill, he called on the state to do more to support businesses if the bottle law is expanded to nips and other containers.
Because of their small size, nips must be processed with different machines, which Patel would like to be provided to businesses by the state due to their costly price tag.
“I’m going to lose money on that, so it’s not worth it,” he said.
Massachusetts Package Stores' Association Executive Director Robert Mellion’s primary concern is the lack of an increase in handling fees accompanying the deposit increase. Mellion would like to see the one-cent returns retailers receive for processing used beverage containers increased to five cents, but said an increase to three cents would also be effective.
“The handling fee for retail has never been increased since the bottle bill started,” Mellion said. “The cost for retail to hire people and to take in the materials has substantially increased, but the handling fee itself, the one penny that you get per item, has never changed in the entire time that there’s been a bottle bill.”
The expected increase in volume the deposit expansion would bring may also cause financial distress for retailers. Echoing Patel’s concerns, Mellion said retailers had a difficult time processing containers in a timely and cost-effective manner, especially in light of the challenges brought on by the pandemic.
He said collection of used containers has been bogged down due to increased volume and labor shortages which forces retailers to store used containers on their own while they wait for collection from the distributors which can take six to eight weeks and sometimes even longer.
Mellion also said expanding the bottle bill to include nips will force retailers to buy new processing machines or refit the ones they currently use in order to accommodate the smaller bottles, adding to the financial costs of the bill.
He further described the deposit law as an “unfunded mandate” that puts undue financial strain on small businesses.
“For a retailer, it’s death by a thousand cuts and trying to survive,” he said, and the best way to fix the issue would be to raise the handling fee so businesses can keep up with the increased volume they must process.
In the meantime, the MPSA has partnered with local businesses, like Yankee Spirits in Attleboro, to clean up litter around the state. “So at least something’s getting done,” Mellion said, “but it’s getting done by private industry.”
Mellion went on to describe the bottle deposit law as a kind of “tax” on retailers, which according to Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation President Eileen McAnneny is a fair estimation.
“There is a cost to the package stores that has to be considered,” she said, describing retailers as “middle-men” collecting a “trustee tax” on behalf of the state.
While it’s important to consider these financial costs, McAnneny said the ultimate goal of this legislation is to affect a positive environmental impact.
Hawkins believes the environmental impact the bill could have is too great to delay legislative action any further.
“The nips are the ones you see the most of, so putting a deposit on them will have the biggest bang for your buck,” he said.
Not only will expanding the law to include nips reduce litter in the streets, Hawkins also said it’ll help people earn a little extra money if they need it.
It is in large part because nip bottles are so frequently found roadside and in parks, among other sites, a couple of local communities have considered adopting measures to ban their sale.
Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux proposed banning the nip bottles, but it was rejected by the city council in favor of a liquor store proposal to police the litter. But cleaning up nip bottles, as Patel, the owner of Brothers Liquors, said is limited.
"I go out every day and clean the parking lot and the front of the store, but I can't clean up the entire neighborhood," he said. "It's just impossible for any of us to do that."
In Mansfield, two town residents have submitted a citizens petition for the May 19 annual town meeting that would ban the sale of nip bottles.
Advocates like MMA Executive Director Geoff Beckwith also see the urgency needed in passing the bottle bill legislation.
“The frustration is that this is not a new issue,” Beckwith said. “There have been attempts to update and expand the bottle bill for years.”
According to Beckwith, nips have been one of the primary sources of litter in the state, and he hopes including them in the bottle bill will help mitigate this. Resistance on the basis of increased volume and low handling fees “are not a very strong reason to oppose the legislation.
Beckwith said retailers and distributors have a “responsibility” to participate in the bottle deposit bill and keep litter out of the streets because they’re the ones selling these products and making a profit from them.
“There should be some connection to selling the product that actually becomes roadside trash or finds its way into a landfill or incinerator,” he said, “there should be some level of corporate responsibility.”