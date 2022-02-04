Area drivers and pedestrians are warned to watch for icy conditions Saturday in the wake of Friday's wintry mix of precipitation and a deep freeze that is expected to last through the weekend.
Rain switched to freezing rain and sleet Friday afternoon, and by the evening there was an icy glaze coating roads, parking lots and walkways, not to mention vehicles.
The rapid freeze-up is known as a flash freeze, which made driving and even walking dangerous in the afternoon and evening, authorities said, impacting the commute home.
State Police said they responded to over 200 accidents, though most were out of the Attleboro area.
Police were so busy in some sections of the Massachusetts they said they were rushing from one accident to another.
It was quieter in the Attleboro area on the highways, but still busy for first responders.
"There's been quite a few, mainly on the main roads," Attleboro firefighter Ryan Bielawa said Friday night, adding there had been no serious crashes.
Most area schools canceled classes for Friday, including Attleboro and North Attleboro, or dismissed students just before noon, including Seekonk and Dighton-Rehoboth.
Norton, Mansfield, Foxboro, King Philip, Norfolk, Plainville, Wrentham, Tri-County, Bristol Aggie, Norfolk Aggie, and Southeastern Voc-Tech also called off school, and Bishop Feehan High School went to remote learning.
Municipal offices were closed Friday in Seekonk and Wrentham.
Offices in Attleboro and North Attleboro closed early.
The Mansfield library and senior center closed just after noon.
On Friday morning, the state Trial Court closed courts throughout the state, including district, juvenile, superior and probate and family. Clerk's offices will be open on Monday to reschedule cases.
The North Attleboro Electric Department closed at 11 a.m.
The National Weather Service in Norton issued a winter weather advisory for the area, and up to an inch of sleet and evening snow showers were possible by late Friday night.
Temperatures dropped from the upper 40s in the morning to below freezing by noon. In fact, the thermometer plunged about 10 degrees within a short time.
Rain was somewhat heavy at times in areas, and coupled with the unseasonably warm temperatures, that melted a lot of the snow from last weekend's blizzard.
Because of the precipitation, melting snow and frozen ground, there was some flooding.
The puddles and slush were freezing up by Friday night.
Gov. Charlie Baker had directed all non-emergency state employees working in executive branch agencies not to report to work Friday.
The rain made it difficult to pretreat roads for the expected icing, officials said.
The MBTA advised riders to prepare for travel delays.
Customers should visit www.mbta.com/winter to learn about any delays or impacts to service.
Temperatures are expected to be in the teens early Saturday morning and in the upper 20s later in the day, with brisk winds making it feel like the teens. Temps are forecast to dip into the upper teens after the sun goes down. Sunday should have similar highs but plunge to the upper single digits at night.