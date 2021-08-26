Project manager: Skanska USA
Architect: Kaestle Boos Associates
Builder: Consigli Construction Company
Total Cost: $259.9 million
City share: $133.4 million
State share: $126.5 million
City loans needed: $126 million
Debt service on those loans: $242.1 million
Percentage of city voters in favor of tax increase to pay for the school: 66%
Size: 476,425 square feet
Start date: April 2019
Temporary occupancy permit: June 16, 2022
Project completion Spring 2024
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.