Project manager: Skanska USA

Architect: Kaestle Boos Associates

Builder: Consigli Construction Company

Total Cost: $259.9 million

City share: $133.4 million

State share: $126.5 million

City loans needed: $126 million

Debt service on those loans: $242.1 million

Percentage of city voters in favor of tax increase to pay for the school: 66%

Size: 476,425 square feet

Start date: April 2019

Temporary occupancy permit: June 16, 2022

Project completion Spring 2024

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.

