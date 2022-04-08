To the editor:
Re: “God has already defined gender,” by Rev. Paul Wannamker (Voice of the Public, April 7):
After reading Rev. Paul Wannamaker’s letter, one phrase he quoted out of the Bible caught my eye. I understand he was speaking on a different subject than I am about to bring up now, but the phrase “Who is the Lord, that I should obey His voice ...” (Exodus 5:2) could be the same question the people of Ukraine must be asking themselves today.
All the thoughts and prayers in the world will not change a thing in Ukraine. Wannamaker’s “God” has turned a blind eye to the murder and suffering of the very people crying out for his help. Instead, they have silence.
Brave people everywhere have gone to Ukraine and Eastern Europe to try to help these people escape the war and destruction in their country. They have risked their lives making these trips from Ukraine to the safety of bordering countries and with some great success. Reverend, what has your God done for these people who pray to him and put their faith that he will deliver them from the horror they now live in? The answer to my question is clear: Nothing.
I do not want to hear the excuse that they will be rewarded in the next life, while children are being left orphaned as their parents are slaughtered. All the thoughts and prayers in the world will not give comfort to their suffering.
You claim your God is all powerful and knowing yet he stands by and either does not care or does not possess the power you claim. After what I have seen in Ukraine I put my faith in other humans to do the right thing over this illusion of God you preach.
The argument about gender is petty compared to the real problems facing us in this world that God “created,” then abandoned.
Aldo Ferrario
Mansfield