FOXBORO — The Foxboro High football team has some unfinished business.
That is, COVID-19 protocol forced the Warriors to the sidelines for the final two games of the abbreviated spring season, one that left the Warriors with three wins in five outings.
“I looked at the spring season two ways,” Foxboro coach Jack Martinelli said. “It was a very short turnaround and some of the nagging injuries from the spring haven’t quite healed 100 percent.
“Other than that, the kids have been resilient and making the focus in transition, while retaining a great deal of what they were taught in the spring. I think, mentally and knowledge-wise, their retention seems to be a lot better.”
Foxboro plays its first two games of the season on the road, the opener at Milford and Sept. 18 at Whitman-Hanson before making its Sam Berns Field debut on Sept. 24 against Plymouth South.
The strength, size and depth of Foxboro’s offensive line lend Martinelli to believe that the Warriors can impose their will.
The Warriors will have senior captain Eric Kristenson (5-10, 200) in the middle of the offensive line at center. He will be flanked by senior captain Dylan Kerrigan (6-1, 255), senior Ryan Addeche (5-11, 175), senior Steve Bridges (5-11, 255) and senior Pat Pennie (5-10, 175) at the guard positions.
Senior captain Aidan Hughes (6-3, 275) and junior Andrew Finn (6-3, 215) will be the tackles. Kerrigan, Kristenson, Hughes and Addeche are experienced, special players.
“For Friday night, getting on the field, those will be the ones,” Martinelli said of his difference-makers.
That should make the operation of the offense by senior captain, tri-sport (hockey, baseball) standout Tom Marcucella (5-11, 180) (“an old school kind of kid,” says Martinelli) much more effective.
Foxboro has plenty of weapons, especially in senior captain and receiver Rashaad Way (5-10, 170) and senior captain and running back Dylan Gordon (6-2, 205) — two of the best at their positions in the Hockomock League.
Senior captain Tom Sharkey (5-10, 175) is a versatile runner and receiver. Along with the fleet-footed, hard-to-tackle Way on the flanks will be seniors Nick Medeiros (6-1, 215) and Tre Stith (6-4, 185) and sophomore Aidan Feldman (5-10, 160).
The Bowdoin College-bound Gordon, another multi-sport (basketball, baseball) “can be special,” Martinelli said of his athleticism. Joining Gordon in the backfield will be a trio of sophomores: lacrosse star Lincoln Moore (6-1, 185), Tony Sulham (5-9, 160) and Tyler Prescott (5-9, 165).
Lending more luster to the Foxboro offense is junior kicker Sam Carpenter, the soccer convert who was superb in his first boots on the football field, such that he attended a slew of off-season kicking camps.
“Our secret weapon who is not a secret anymore – he’s a weapon,” Martinelli said of Carpenter.
“I can’t complain, we still have work to do,” Martinelli said of the Warriors’ practices and scrimmages with Attleboro and King Philip. “I’m more than pleased.”
Make no mistake that Foxboro will attack opponents and go after the ball defensively.
The Warriors’ defensive line has senior Ja’Syia Garcia-Cameron (6-2, 190), sophomore Brandon O’Grady (6-2, 185) along with Hughes, Addeche and Finn.
Senior Ben Ricketts (5-10, 180), senior Omarion Otto-Broomstein (6-1, 240), Kerrigan and Moore are penciled in at linebacker.
Three starters return to the Warriors’ defensive secondary in Way, Gordon and Sharkey. Senior Ryan Petrillo (6-0, 175), junior Peyton Francis and Stith will also be in the rotation.
It’s early, but the Davenport Division title of the Hockomock League may be determined on Oct. 15 at Community Field where the Warriors will meet North Attleboro, with the Rocketeers coming off of an unbeaten championship season.
“We have some talent and depth at the skill positions and the offensive line has experience,” Martinelli said. “It’s a long season, it’s not a seven-game season like we had during the spring.
