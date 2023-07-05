With many farmers markets in the area, low-income seniors are reminded by Bristol Elder Services that coupons are available for them to buy produce at the markets.
Seniors 60 or older who have an annual household income of $26,973 (single) or $36,482 (married) are eligible.
Disabled individuals under the age of 60 who live in housing for the elderly and receive Bristol Elder Services’ Nutrition Program benefits are also eligible.
The $50 in coupons may be used to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables at any local farmers’ market.
A limited number of coupons are available and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
Seniors must obtain coupons in person at one of the distribution sites or if they are unable to do so, a completed proxy form must be presented at the distribution site.
To learn more about farmers’ market coupons, contact your local council on aging/senior center or call Bristol Elder Service’s Nutrition Department at 508-324-4619.
Bristol Elder Services assists seniors in many communities, including Attleboro, North Attleboro, Mansfield, Norton, Rehoboth, and Seekonk, and can search out services for those living in other towns and cities.