ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro Arts Museum will present its annual late-summer “8 Visions” group exhibition Aug. 1-26, featuring the work of eight juried member artists.
The exhibiting artist review process began during the museum’s Members’ Exhibition in December 2022. Over 60 artists applied to be considered for the “8 Visions” exhibition.
Members’ Exhibition juror Zachary M. White, an artist and director of Gallery X in New Bedford, reviewed the work and narrowed the field to 20.
Two new jurors, Alexander Ciesielski, director, Guild of Boston Artists, and Anita Loomis, an artist and founder of Loomis Gallery in Kittery, Maine, were invited to continue the process and combed through the 20 portfolios.
In the end, eight were selected.
“2023’s 8 Visions artists present works that examine the human condition, fragile and ever-changing states, and personal connections to spaces and places,” said AAM Executive Director and Chief Curator Mim Brooks Fawcett. “Additionally, through the manipulation of classic and unexpected materials, viewers will find an emphasis on the natural world and the passage of time.”
An opening reception will be held on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. RSVP by Aug. 4 by calling 508-222-2644 x10 or emailing office@attleboroartsmuseum.org.
The eight exhibiting artists will be at the reception and pianist Mark Taber will perform live. Taber’s performance is sponsored by The Ray Conniff Foundation. The reception is free and open to all.
Exhibiting artists include Sarah Feragen of North Attleborou, Camille Gregorian of Lincoln, R.I., Gwendolyn Lanier of Lowell, Paul Lizotte of North Easton, Tracey J. Maroni of Attleboro, Anne Diamond McNevin of Milford, Simone Scholes of Mansfield, and Derrick A. Te Paske of Belmont.