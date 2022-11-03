My husband Roger and I have been opting for easy road trips as we ease back into travel. In July, we headed north to Portsmouth, N.H., a coastal city at the mouth of the Piscataqua River to explore some American heritage while enjoying the fresh sea air.
Accommodations
We were drawn there by the AC hotel by Marriott, a new hotel that showcases style and continental flair with its sleek and streamlined interior designed by Antonio Catalan of Madrid, Spain. The neutral-toned urban vibe, original art and European-inspired breakfast and tapas makes this comfortable and elegant hotel an ideal choice for couples in search of a change of pace.
The lounge’s glowing fireplace is a good spot to enjoy some artfully-plated Spanish tapas and signature cocktails, while the hotel’s restaurant, Rooftop at the Envio, offers indoor and outdoor seating and, if the weather is right, sliding glass walls that open to bring the outdoors in. A well-timed visit can coincide with the beautiful sunset view of the Piscataqua River and its iconic bridges. On Sundays, there’s a Jazz and Groove Brunch that features live music with your meal.
The breakfast buffet in the light-filled AC Kitchen is a great start to the day. Three made-to-order egg selections are accompanied by a buffet table with sweet and savory treats, fresh fruits, juices, specialty coffees and a Berkel slicer for hand-shaved prosciutto.
A perfect day in Portsmouth
We started our one full day in Portsmouth with a harbor cruise tour, reserving spots aboard the narrated Isles of Shoals Steamship Company’s Star Island Walking Tour & Portsmouth Harbor Tour aboard the Challenger. (This attraction is seasonal, running from May to late October. In 2022, fares were adults 13-59 $41, Military and Seniors 60+ $38, Child 4-12 $31, under 4 free).
Since the walk from the hotel to the dock took less than 5 minutes, we were able to enjoy a leisurely breakfast and still be there in plenty of time for boarding at 9 a.m.
The cruise was a first-rate introduction to the harbor, past and present. It took us 10 miles out to sea to Star Island, the second largest of the nine Isles of Shoals. At one time, fish processing on the islands and lucrative trade made Portsmouth the busiest commercial port on this side of the Atlantic.
En route the captain noted sites of interest like the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, which now overhauls submarines, and the abandoned Portsmouth Naval Prison, a massive castle-like structure known as the “Alcatraz of the East.” It is said that Humphrey Bogart had a scar on his lip from a tussle while escorting a prisoner there.
We cruised by a station on Wood Island where the U.S. Lifesaving Service, now the U.S. Coast Guard, was established to rescue shipwrecked crews and passengers.
We passed two lighthouses. Portsmouth Harbor Light at the Coast Guard station was built to keep merchant ships safe and is also known as Fort Constitution Lighthouse for the Revolutionary War fort there. At night it is easily distinguished from Whaleback Light, also at the entrance to Portsmouth Harbor, by its steady green light.
We joined the captain for his half-hour tour of Star Island. He told us that after the fishing industry declined, the Oceanic House, a grand hotel, was built here during the mid-19th century, becoming one of the most popular coastal New England vacation spots. When the original hotel burned down, this one was built using materials from other structures on the island. Unitarian retreats and educational conferences continue here today.
With time to spare before boarding the boat, we walked along the stone village, noted the sign for the solar array, the largest in New England, and stopped by the small interactive marine lab. There was still time to relax and enjoy the view from the rocking chairs on the hotel’s porch.
Downtown Portsmouth
Back on shore, we walked winding streets of the historic downtown past former warehouses, chandleries and ship captains’ homes that have been restored as historic sites, or serve as restaurants, galleries and boutique shops. We passed the home of a signer of the Declaration of Independence. With more time we would have walked the Black Heritage Trail, visited an 18th century garden, toured the John Paul Jones House, and boarded a research submarine, the USS Albacore built to test experimental features.
The outside tables at Tuscan Market, on the corner at 14 Market Square, are at the center of the downtown activity and an ideal spot for lunch. We split a Fichi pizza there made of Gorgonzola dolce, black mission fig jam, rosemary, prosciutto di Parma and topped it off by sharing some refreshing stracciatella gelato.
Strawbery Banke Museum
The Strawbery Banke Museum, though, was the highlight of our afternoon. Passengers of the Pied Cow who disembarked here in 1630 called the area Strawbery Banke for the wild fruit that covered the ground.
This 10-acre open-air museum is in the former working class Puddle Dock community of immigrants named for the tidal inlet that flowed here. It is unique in that nearly all the buildings, which date from 1695 to 1955, are on their original sites.
Between May 1 and Oct. 31, the historic house season, flags hang outside the buildings open to visitors and show the period of the furnishings inside. Exhibition homes like the Jones House Discovery Center that now features “Peoples of the Dawnland,” an exhibit on the Wabanaki people, have artifacts behind glass. Other structures offer demonstrations of traditional crafts. There are also interpreters and costumed role players.
We were fortunate to be there for the Tuesday on the Terrace outdoor concert. It featured legendary performer and Portsmouth native Sharon Jones. Her shows sell out at the Portsmouth Music Hall, built in 1878 as a Vaudeville theater. Tickets were just $5.
Between December and February, there's ice skating offered daily starting at 9 a.m., at Labrie Family Skate at Puddle Dock Pond ($12 for adult non-members, children under 5 are free; skate rentals available for $6). There are two free skate sessions, Tuesdays from 6-7:15 p.m., and Saturdays from 9-10:15 a.m.
Special holiday events, like a Candlelight Stroll, are scheduled for weekends in December.
Along the shoreline
For our last dinner in the area, we drove the scenic route along the coast to Rye, N.H., to experience a recommended restaurant, The Carriage House on Ocean Boulevard. If you go, try to reserve a table on the second floor for the best view of surfers mastering the powerful waves.
Our favorite appetizers were the delicate tortellini with ricotta, carrots, cardamom, pistachio and parmigiano and the crunchy whitefish pate wrapped in potato rosti and embellished with pickles and radishes -- a work of art almost too pretty to eat. The line-caught Maine halibut, with garlic scape puree, kale and hakurei turnips, was the perfect healthy choice for our seaside setting. For dessert, the lemon cake with semolina, lemon curd and candied lemon is a customer favorite and the dark chocolate budino with cinnamon whipped cream, olive oil and sea salt is highly recommended.