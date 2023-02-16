MANSFIELD -- The Morini Gallery, located in the Mass Arts Center (formerly MMAS), will present "Abstractions," a juried art exhibition, from March 2 to April 23.
The exhibition will showcase 27 interpretations of time, place and memory through the eyes of artists from eastern Massachusetts to Rhode Island.
A free artists reception with a cash bar, light hors d’oeuvres and live music from the Dave and Jon Duo will take place on Saturday, March 4 from 5-7 p.m.
The artwork chosen for the exhibition uses a wide variety of media, from oil paint to acrylic, watercolor and even cold wax on a birch panel. A preview of the works selected for the exhibition can be viewed at https://tinyurl.com/mac23abstract-art. The art is for sale, and a portion of the proceeds go to the Mass Arts Center.
Juror Amalia Tagaris, a first-generation Greek-American contemporary artist, will judge works for this exhibition. Tagaris’s own mixed media artworks, which are mostly abstract in style, are a combination of encaustic medium, photographic imagery, fine Japanese papers, and oil paint.
The Mass Arts Center's Morini Gallery is at 888 South Main St. More info: 508-339-2822, www.massartscenter.org.