When an invitation to a birthday party in Simsbury, Conn., arrived, my husband Roger and I seized the opportunity to turn this into a leisurely road trip and relaxing weekend getaway. Simsbury is a charming town in a river valley just outside Hartford. It ranked ninth on Money magazine’s national best small cities to live in list in 2015 having previously made the list three other times.
Simsbury 1820 House: Two centuries of history
Our online search for accommodations prior to our departure led us to the Simsbury 1820 House, aptly described as an elegant country inn and listed on the National Register of Historic Places (from $159 per night, plus a $15 resort fee). It was walking distance from the party we were attending at Metro Bis -- which bills itself as an American bistro -- online reviews were consistently excellent, and included a continental breakfast of cereals, pastries and fruits. It was just what we were looking for.
As it turned out, we had stumbled upon an inn that was at the heart of American history. We walked in the footsteps of, among others, a Revolutionary War hero and a suffragette, a Manhattan real estate magnate and a pioneering conservationist. More on that later.
After a leisurely drive along Route 6, we checked in during the late afternoon, just in time for the complimentary wine available from 4-7 p.m. by the antique grandfather clock in the foyer. We sipped it leisurely in a quiet spot by one of the hanging baskets of flowers on the porch, enjoying the gentle breeze. Coffee, tea, hot chocolate, water and newspapers are always available and also complimentary.
Each of the guest rooms is individually furnished with 19th century antiques and reproductions to reflect the original style of the house. Modern amenities like Belgian linens with goose-down feather beds and comforters, complimentary WiFi, TV and phones with computer ports ensure a comfortable stay. Bicycles, ideal for exploring the nearby wooded bicycle pathway or points of interest around town, are available for guests to use free of charge.
The story begins
With time to relax before the party, I picked up a booklet on the nightstand, “The Dowager Duchess of Simsbury” by Richard Paul Bremkamp. It's a colorful “fictionalized story based on historical facts” about the life of the widowed aristocrat of this grand house, Antoinette “Nettie” (Eno) Wood.
The account of romance, ghosts and mysteries surrounding a piano bench in the parlor is entertaining, even to those of us who don't take apparitions seriously. It made me curious about the people who had lived here and with time to do a little online exploration, I became absorbed in the tales of patriotism, politics and philanthropy surrounding the influential family that owned this house.
Antoinette “Nettie” (Eno) Wood was the great-granddaughter of Maj. Gen. Noah Phelps (1740-1809), member of the Continental Congress who infiltrated Fort Ticonderoga during the Revolutionary War, aiding Gen. Ethan Allen in capturing the fort. Phelps also helped finance and organize a militia assigned to his friend, Gen. George Washington.
In 1771, Phelps’ brother Elisha Phelps built a house two blocks south of the inn that is now the Phelps Tavern Museum and Homestead, part of the Simsbury Historical Society’s two-acre collection of structures of historical significance.
Noah Phelps gave a carriage house and about 200 acres of land to his son, Nettie’s grandfather, also named Elisha Phelps (1779-1847), who built the main house. He was a member of Congress. Their son John (1814-1886) was a Civil War brigadier general, Missouri governor and congressperson from Missouri.
Their daughter Lucy (1818-1882) and her husband Amos Eno (1810-1898) enlarged the home to over 30 rooms to accommodate their large family. Real estate developer Amos Eno owned the Fifth Avenue Hotel (1860), New York City’s first grand hotel, then the city’s largest skyscraper, and the Second National Bank of New York. He endowed the Simsbury Free Library and donated a farm to house Simsbury’s poor.
Their daughter Nettie (1842-1930), married Charles Wood (1822-1889), whose family owned Wood Brothers Carriage Manufacturers of New York. Widowed at age 47, she never remarried, but remained prominent in Washington, D.C. social and political life. Friends with presidents, politicians, diplomats and other world figures, she also served as the official hostess in Washington, DC for her cousin, Sen. George McLean of Connecticut.
In 1932, McLean established the Simsbury’s McLean Game Refuge, an over 3,000-acre wildlife sanctuary. It has 20 miles of hiking trails and cross-country skiing in winter.
Books in the inn’s parlor refer to Nettie’s nephew, Gifford Pinchot (1865-1946), who was born on this site. A Pennsylvania governor and pioneering forester, he was the first chief of the U.S. Forest Service under Theodore Roosevelt, helped found the Yale School of Forestry and is known as the “Father of American Conservation.”
His Aunt Nettie remodeled her summer home in the fashionable gambrel roofed Colonial-Revival style and named it “Eaglewood” as a tribute to the national bird and her married name. The Olmstead Brothers landscaped the grounds.
Katherine Houghton Hepburn, mother of actress Katharine Hepburn, was a guest at a meeting there for the Connecticut Women’s Suffrage League. Nettie was a major donor to suffragette groups and active in the ratification of the 19th Amendment.
She is fondly remembered for hosting an annual Fourth of July Ice Cream Social for the entire town. There was band music, dancing and unlimited ice cream. She died in 1933, leaving money for the Eno Memorial Hall in remembrance of her parents and large bequests to the Congregational church, family, charities and other organizations.
The house was willed to a young nephew who took little interest in it. It served as a restaurant, The Simsbury House, after he sold it in 1948. The developer who purchased it in 1960 built on much of the 200 acres. When he began selling mantles and other architectural details from the inside of the house, the town bought the property for the Bicentennial. It was eventually restored to replicate its former appearance and became the inn it is today.
Dining options
Metro Bis is in the historic Joseph Ensign House, the former home of businessman Joseph Ralph Ensign and his wife Mary Phelps Ensign from 1905-1910. Indoor and patio dining is offered. Chef owner Christopher Prosperi and wife Courtney Febbroriello’s restaurant has been ranked top five in Connecticut for American food and the cuisine lived up to its reputation. The two-course lunch menu is $30. A three-course dinner tasting menu offered at $60.
The hallway of Millwright’s, a popular farm-to-table restaurant on the banks of Hop Brook, is lined with Chef Tyler Anderson’s decade of James Beard Foundation awards for Best Chef: Northeast. The mill was a 17th century grist mill and saw mill and a 19th century hemp spinning site for the manufacture of safety fuses for what is now Ensign & Bickford, an aerospace and defense company, just south of inn.
The dining room and heated outdoor seating offer scenic views of the waterfall with the main menu and Chef’s tasting menu (indoors only, $80, additional $55 for beverage pairings). The cozy tavern below has a cozy fireplace and serves beer, burgers and more as well as the main menu.
Other points of interest
The Old Drake Hill Flower Bridge, located under half a mile from the inn, was built in 1892 and rehabbed a century later for pedestrians and bicyclists. Decorated with flower boxes, hanging baskets and flower columns and maintained by volunteers, it was inspired by the Bridge of Flowers in Shelburne Falls, Mass. As one of three surviving steel Parker truss bridges in Connecticut, it's on the National Register of Historic Places.
Talcott Mountain State Park is about three miles from the inn. Follow the quarter mile Tower Trail to the landmark Heublein Tower, built in 1914 on the nearly 1,000-foot-tall Talcott Mountain as a summer home for the eponymous beverage and A-1 Steak Sauce magnate. Enjoy breathtaking views of the Farmington River Valley and, on a clear day, New Hampshire’s Mount Monadnock, the Hartford skyline, the Berkshires and Long Island Sound.
The over 100-foot-high Pinchot Sycamore is estimated to be 400 to 500 years old, making it the oldest tree in Connecticut and perhaps New England. It’s on the Farmington River in Pinchot Sycamore Park, at the bridge on Route 185, just over 2 miles south of the inn.
Martin Luther King Jr. and other Morehouse College students worked summers at the Cullman Brothers tobacco farm in Simsbury in the 1940s to earn tuition money. It was his first experience outside the segregated South. King wrote in his theological school application that it was this awareness of better treatment of African Americans that compelled him to become a minister and civil rights activist.
That land was purchased in 2021 to preserve its agricultural and cultural legacy. It is hoped the planned allocation of two acres to historic preservation will be added to the Connecticut Freedom Trail.
For our drive home, we headed north to Windsor Locks and took Route 140 to Route 44, past tobacco farms, current and former factories and charming towns and villages. We have many reasons to visit the Simsbury area again.