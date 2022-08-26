ATTLEBORO — The fall lineup of artists in the Community Gallery of the Attleboro Arts Museum will feature collage, mixed media and photography.
For over a decade the museum has offered the gallery space as an exhibition opportunity for both promising and professional artist members. The museum provided the following descriptions of the coming artists and their work.
September Artist of the Month, Marnie Jain of Lancaster
Jain has been working in the medium of collage for over 10 years. In her series of work to be shown at AAM, she introduces inanimate objects as characters interacting with living creatures. As the characters interact, the viewer is offered an opportunity to observe common themes like curiosity and trust. That seemingly opposite beings would have a meaningful encounter is consistent with the artist’s vision and experience of how everything is connected and how we seek connection.
“Imagination is the greatest tool. Scissors and glue are mere accomplices,” says Jain, a self-taught artist who has complemented her artistic development with classes and courses in colleges and adult education programs throughout the years.
October Artist of the Month, Margo Lemieux of Mansfield
Lemieux’s “Mist/Missed” series is based on often overlooked but evocative scenes of ordinary neighborhoods as they are changed by atmosphere. Each time of day has a unique reaction to mist and fog. Sounds, such as the nearby highway and train station, are muffled and moisture reflects on surfaces.
“My goal was to capture snippets of life that might be missed because they don’t stand out as significant,” Lemieux says. “I hope the art reminds you that you can find meaning even in the most prosaic places.”
Lemieux has a degree in fine arts in painting from Boston University, an MFA from UMass Dartmouth in printmaking, and an M. Ed. in integrated arts curriculum. She has worked as graphic designer, children’s book writer, illustrator, printmaker, among other jobs. She has presented workshops at the AAM, Fuller Craft Museum, Cone Craft Center on the Blue Ridge Parkway, Hang Do Studio in Hanoi, Vietnam, and Lake Mead National Park. Recently she retired as a professor emerita from the art & graphic design department of Lasell University.
November Artist of the Month, Donna Parker of Milton
Parker has been seriously involved in photography for over 30 years and recently got into contemplative photography. She has been using color, light, and forms, with an emphasis on minimalism, so that viewers may interpret the images on a personal level.
“I particularly enjoy the beauty of photographing flowers and landscapes and have spent over 10 years photographing lotus flowers in particular,” Parker says. “I feel a special joy in viewing the intrinsic beauty of the lotus blossoms as they progress through their unique life cycle. I have become more aware of frequent changes in the surrounding environment, including nuances of movement and changes in light that may result in interesting forms of leaves and flowers.”
Parker has taken a number of photography classes at the Rhode Island School of Design, and numerous photography workshops and seminars. She has taught several photography classes including basic photography, the contemplative photograph, and impressionistic photography. Her photography has appeared in a number of art galleries throughout New England as well as art galleries in Ohio and Pennsylvania. The past three years, she has had several of her images appear in The Black and White Magazine.