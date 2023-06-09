ATTLEBORO — “USED,” a national juried exhibition, will open June 16 and run through July 14 at the Attleboro Arts Museum, 86 Park St.
Last January, the museum posted an online national call-for-artists requesting works that responded to the theme “USED.”
Artists were asked to submit work without restrictions on materials or size. The only prerequisite was to delve into the many interpretations of the theme and share a creative response through a piece of visual art.
The “USED” call included prompts such as, “I only read used books; she used me and broke my heart; that high-rise apartment used to be a garden.” Artists were also asked to consider creating with re-purposed materials or to depict well-loved objects.
The call drew 297 artists from Maine to Hawaii who digitally submitted 478 works for guest juror Russell LaMontagne, founder of LaMontagne Gallery in SoWa, Boston, to review.
According to the museum, LaMontagne evaluated submissions that addressed the process of aging, objects that contain the history of previous owners, and activities that one used to do as a child, to name a few. Over 130 pieces were selected to appear in the museum’s Ottmar Gallery.
Exhibiting “USED” artist Chris Beaty of Romeoville, Ill. submitted the painting “American Gothic 1979.”
“As I’ve hauled boxes of old family photographs across the country and back with each move I’ve made in my career, I never dreamed they would become my artistic subject matter,” she said in a news release. “These well-worn, tattered, frozen images of the past have become starting points of inspiration. The faces and stories became complex layers. Each additional layer of paint and application of additional imagery effectively created a representation — both visually and metaphorically — of the effect of time, experience, and memory.”
Susan Clinard, an exhibiting artist from Hamden, Conn., describes her work on view as follow:
“Old shoehorns, iron weights, turn of the century old machine patterns, rusted grocery cart, old textiles, farm tools, and discarded church chairs are the used objects incorporated into my sculpture entitled ‘The Waiting Room #3.’ My body of work at its core is about connectivity; compositions that tell stories and speak about our shared humanity.“
“National juried exhibitions at the Attleboro Arts Museum provide our audiences with the opportunity to dip into the creative practice of a broad range of U.S. artists.” AAM Executive Director and Chief Curator Mim Brooks Fawcett said.
“These exhibits clearly demonstrate how the interpretation of a theme can be influenced by an artist’s surroundings, the materials available in their region or the cultural identity of their environment,” she said. “All works on view will have a statement from the artist hanging in the gallery and the artist’s hometown will also be noted. This content adds to the viewing experience and presents gallery-goers with meaningful ‘behind-the-scenes’ layers.”
The public is invited to attend a free opening awards reception from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 17. Six juror’s awards will be presented and the museum’s national juried exhibition theme for 2024 will be revealed.
Musician Mark Taber will be performing at the piano. His performance is funded by The Ray Conniff Foundation. Reservations are not required, but are appreciated, by June 16. Email office@attleboroartsmuseum.org or call 508-222-2644 x10.