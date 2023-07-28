ATTLEBORO — “Nature Takes a Twist!: A Series of Mixed Watermedia” by Susan Potter of Rehoboth will be on display Aug. 2 to Sept. 29 in the Community Gallery of the Attleboro Arts Museum, 86 Park St.
According to the museum, the works on display were inspired by a series of photographs that had been altered during the developing process by the photographer such that they resembled abstract watercolors.The flowers appeared to be floating in space, with dark borders and backgrounds, and colorful flowers.
“I was inspired to create my own still-life paintings while attempting to duplicate some of what I saw in the photos,” Potter said in a news release announcing the exhibit. “The process was delightful! My hope is that the enthusiasm I felt while painting has been transferred to these results.”
‘Live with chaos’
“Susan can live with chaos,” the museum says. “She works in a small space. Out of a surplus of papers, paints, and pens she can often rely on a single color to begin her daily art practice. Chosen from the artist’s untidy environment, a color never fails to trigger associations to her surroundings, travels or imagined patterns.
“For Susan, travel memories are often associated with landscape tones. Iceland yielded fabulous greens and Morocco’s cities were riotous in their showcase of bold primary colors. Starting with a remembered location provides a gentle nudge and because a single color often has interesting neighbors, Susan is willing to accept them as a starting point.
“A single work may or may not result in a satisfactory result, but there are few regrets. Art always has a story to tell. It is the artist’s belief that art in any form can and should challenge, soothe, excite, unsettle, or give joy to the viewer.”
Potter’s career as a registered nurse spanned several decades in locations including Baltimore, Philadelphia, and Pawtucket.
In retirement, she has adopted a daily art practice.
Museum admission is free. The Community Gallery is in the lobby of the museum’s Emory Street entrance.
To learn more about exhibition opportunities in the Community Gallery contact office@attleboroartsmuseum.org or 508-222-2644 x15.