ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro Arts Museum will present its annual “8 Visions” group exhibition July 29 to Aug. 26. The show, which began in 2002, features the work of eight juried member artists.
The exhibiting artist review process began during the museum’s Members’ Exhibition in December of 2021. Over 50 artists applied to be considered for the shiw and Members’ Exhibition juror LaiSun Keane, owner of LaiSun Keane Gallery of Boston, narrowed the field down to 20.
Two new jurors, Sarah Johnson, executive director of Cahoon Museum of American Art in Cotuit, and Erik Grau, artist and president of the Piano Craft Gallery in Boston, were invited to continue the process and combed through the 20 portfolios, arriving at the final eight.
“The museum’s annual ‘8 Visions’ exhibition always proves to be a show of provocative and technically sharp artwork,” said Mim Brooks Fawcett, AAM executive director and chief curator. “2022’s class of artists achieve that standard with well-executed collections touching on societal restrictions, pandemic confinement, individuals engulfed in turmoil, and sensitivity to surroundings and memories.
“By using visual art as their voice, the artists share their ideas, observations and beliefs with audiences.”
An opening reception will be held Saturday afternoon, July 30. The eight exhibiting artists will be there and musician Andy Solberg will perform live. Solberg’s performance is sponsored by The Ray Conniff Foundation. The reception is free and open to all.
Exhibiting artists include Paula Stebbins Becker of Tiverton, Chelsea Bradway of Southboro, Marc Jaffe of Barrington, Caryl Hull Leavitt of Brookline, Madeleine Lord of Dudley, Susan V. Polansky of Lexington, Amy Radcliffe of Franklin, and Lynn Simmons of Worcester.
The museum provided the following descriptions of their work, edited here for length.
Paula Stebbins Becker is an artist and weaver who connects with memory through the process of unraveling cloth. In her body of “8 Visions” work, Stebbins Becker deconstructs hand woven hemp “Batik” textiles that were originally made by artisans in Thailand.
Bradway’s “8 Visions” collection was inspired by fellow artist Rebecca McGee Tuck. Tuck shared a recent experience of having to censor her art in a public venue with Bradway. Tuck, referred by Bradway as a take-charge person, put her frustration to work and made a Censor Sash to drape over her forbidden work.
Jaffe has a wide range of photographic interests ranging from street photography to abstract to architectural. The one thing that seems to unite his work is a strong sense of composition and light. He feels it may be a cliché to say that photography is “all about the light,” but in the body of work he has chosen for “8 Visions,” Jaffe explores not only the light, but also the absence of light. His images share a certain mood caused by the interplay of light and darkness, without the distraction of color.
Leavitt is a figurative painter working from observation and intuition, interpreting her experiences through patterns, shapes and color. She sees dynamic compositions in fleeting moments and responds to them with loose brush strokes and gestural marks, favoring expression over exact likeness. Throughout the pandemic, painting was Caryl’s anchor — her way of bearing witness. With a new awareness of “here” and “now,” she committed to finding the beauty and richness in what was right in front of her.
Lord hopes her art will make you pause. Her 35-year body of work covers the distance between Wit and Witness and her collection selected for “8 Visions” falls into the Witness category. Lord’s eight sculptures are from a series started in 2016 called “Talking Back to the News.” Welded from steel scraps, these figures imagine humans in flight from socio-economic, environmental, and political upheaval, and the angels who watch over them.
Polansky conjures believable atmospheres within the borders of her work. Combining fabric, thread and occasionally paint, she makes artwork that resembles both paintings and quilts, describing her work as stitched fabric collage or “art quilting.” She uses various media for the creation of her artwork, stating that decisions of best materials and methods to fit a concept keep art-making fresh and exciting for her.
Radcliffe’s paintings have long been born out of a sense of obligation to commemorate the existence of discarded and neglected items observed in her daily surroundings. When the pandemic hit, those surroundings became infinitely more confined. When trips outside the home altogether ceased, Radcliffe’s focus was narrowed to views that existed only within the boundaries of her own suburban property. Vast inspiration was ultimately found among heaping piles of paper bags accumulated from numerous grocery deliveries.
For Simmons, art has the potential to remind us of connections between each other and to things larger than ourselves. Her visual work is constantly involved in a conversation between nature and abstraction, location and desire, and activism and materials. Simmons’ connection to materials is intrinsically determined by the necessity to work with materials that are forgiving in their honesty and simplicity.