ATTLEBORO -- The Attleboro Arts Museum has announced the Winter Artist lineup for its Community Gallery.
“The Most Important Meal of the Day,” a series of acrylics by Valerya Couto, will be on display Jan. 6-31, while “Refuge,” a series of oils by Barbara Gordon, will be shown Feb. 2-March 15.
The museum is at 86 Park St. in downtown Attleboro and the Community Gallery is in the lobby of the Emory Street entrance.
Valerya Couto
Couto, of Attleboro, is a self-taught artist who studied graphics and multimedia at the New England Institute of Technology. According to the museum, she has been painting traditionally for the past four years but her interest in art began long ago as a child. She works mostly in acrylics, her style ranging from impressionism to subtle abstracts, and she prefers to experiment with different techniques and tools.
Some of her favorite pieces to paint include landscapes, florals, and especially animals. She has had several pieces exhibited at AAM.
Her latest series, “The Most Important Meal of the Day,” is a collection of breakfast foods, ranging from fan favorites locally to staples abroad. Coutu said the idea for the theme stemmed from a dream she had where she envisioned a collection of fun artworks full of vibrant color and yummy food.
Barbara Gordon
For Gordon, the process of making art is part meditation, part storytelling, and always communication from the heart.
"The edges of the paper define a small, specific piece of the infinite space of the world, at a particular time, from my particular point of view," she said. "The space on the paper is a metaphor for existence; the image is a record of my experience.
"Mark-making, viscosity, and color of paint are all just as important as the images and stories. Each painting is a dialogue: an interaction between the materials, internal experience, external experience, observation, ideas, and memory.
“Making art is always some kind of escape from the external world, but in the 'Refuge' series I was intentionally making paintings for that purpose. I was painting and flooding my brain with color, as a refuge and a salve from the terror and isolation of the pandemic,” Gordon said.
The Mansfield resident graduated from Cornell University with a bachelor's in painting and Boston University with a master's in studio teaching. Currently, she teaches K-5 art at the Alcott Elementary School in Concord, which she has been doing since 2000.