Our pet of the week is Booger. He is very outgoing and so lovable. He gets so excited when anyone approaches his cage and perks right up to greet them. He is a good size boy who is ready to be loved and give lots of rubs and affection. He sometimes can be a talker but he is definitely a lover boy. Come on in and meet him and I guarantee if you want a very interactive cat he is your man. Booger is a 3-year-old neutered domestic short-hair tabby and up to date with all his vaccines FIV- and leukemia-negative.
If you are interested in Booger or any of our wonderful animals at NAAS please call 508-699-0128 or email us at Fcamara@nattleboro.com.
Even if you are not currently looking to adopt an animal, you can still help the shelter by donating one of the following items: 39-gallon or larger garbage bags, Pine-Sol, bleach, paper towels, moist cat food, dry cat and kitten food, fresh veggies, Timothy hay, towels and old newspapers.
We also collect returnable bottles, cans, and glass at the shelter; proceeds help the animals in various ways.