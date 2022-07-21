MANSFIELD — The Backstreet Boys took the stage at the Xfinity Center Wednesday night for the DNA Tour, and it was a hot one.
It was, in fact, the hottest day of the summer so far, reaching 94 degrees with the humidity making it feel like 100. But that didn’t melt the temper the enthusiasm of the boy band’s loyal fans.
The last time Backstreet Boys were in Massachusetts was August 2019 at TD Garden in Boston and fans were obviously anxiously awaiting their return at Xfinity.
They did not disappoint. The band came ready to rock and bring back the childhood memories of many in the audience who have been following them over 30 years.
Performing a two-hour show, the Boys started by singing some newer songs off of their “DNA” album, which came out in 2019. They belted out the lyrics to “New Love” and “Shape of My Heart” all while keeping up those synchronized dance moves they do so well.
Although they are not so much Boys anymore — they all have families, who were displayed in a video while singing “No Place” — they still know how to win the hearts of all the ladies. Band members rolled their hips and at one point changed on stage behind a makeshift changing area and flung their underwear into the crowd.
“Hey Kev, remember when the fans would throw their bras and panties onstage?” Aj McLean said. “Why don’t we return the favor?”
The “gesture” caused the crowd to go wild.
The Boys ended the night by taking it back to the 1990s. They got right back into the groove of all the old dance moves, never once missing a beat or stopping because of the heat.
Nick Carter brought it back to the very beginning when he started roasting his fellow band members over their younger days. Howie Dorough was the only one with chest hair, and Nick was only 12 at that time. (He’s now 42.)
They belted out “I Want It That Way,” earning probably the loudest singalong of the night before ending with a cross-armed pose and shuffling off stage to everyone chanting for more.
They did get more. The Boys came running back out to sing “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” and ended the show with “Larger than Life.”
The Backstreet Boys were back alright, and delivered a show that many of those fans will never forget.