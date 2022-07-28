FOXBORO — Pop music superstar Elton John may not be able to hit the high notes that he once did, but he still delivered a powerful, memorable performance as he brought his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour to Gillette Stadium.
Wednesday night’s show marked John’s 248th concert on his farewell tour and his 57th overall in Massachusetts since his 1970 performance at the Boston Tea Party, now known as the House of Blues.
Wednesday was the first of two shows at Gillette for John; the second was Thursday night.
John opened with the classic “Bennie and the Jets” as the crowd jumped to their feet and got ready to rock their way through the 23-song set in the next 2 1/2 hours. He took the stage in a black tuxedo with sequined lapels and his iconic large glasses, took a bow, and sat at the piano — ready to give the fans exactly what they came for.
John thanked the crowd numerous times for all the support they have given him over his 52-year career and thanked Aretha Franklin before belting out his “Border Song,” which she recorded in 1972. He also thanked stadium owner Robert Kraft for the friendship that they have had for many years by dedicating to hime the song “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me.”
While not being able to hit the high notes like old times, his outstanding band helped make up for it by rocking out and providing backing vocals.
The crowd also enthusiastically did their part in singing along with John’s iconic tunes, including the “la, la, la ,la, la, la” chorus to “Crocodile Rock.”
John seemed to genuinely enjoy just looking out on the audience at times and checking out everyone in their sequins, boas and glasses as they sang along to hits such as “Philadelphia Freedom,” “Candle in the Wind,” “Rocket Man” and “Have Mercy I’m A Criminal,” for which he had his guitarist David Johnson rocking alongside him.
For an encore, John performed his 2021 hit (with Dua Lipa) “Cold Heart” in a purple robe before going into his very first single hit from 1970, “Your Song.”
Fittingly, he ended the show with an emotional rendition of “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” before cascading up the stage into the darkness on his own Yellow Brick Road.