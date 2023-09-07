ATTLEBORO -- Attleboro Community Theatre kicks off its 67th season with Stoughton native Mark Smith's comic family drama "The Viewing Room" weekends Sept. 15 to Oct. 1 at the Bates Masonic Lodge, 71 North Main St.
The play is about a stern patriarch who has decided to make amends but has waited for the day of his own wake to do so.
Cast and crew include Lisa Forsgard (Jayne Hollerback), Steven Taschereau (Chester Dumbrosky), Christopher Sabatino (Matthew Dumbrosky), Anne Faiella (Florence Dumbrosky), Linda Hernandez (Patty Dumbrosky), Dawn Ferrisi (Debby Dumbrosky), Michael Barresi (Steven Dumbrosky), Paul Oliver (Chet, Jr.); Jeanne Smith (Director), Anthony Paola (Assistant Director), Jay Burns (Producer), Marilyn Moucharite (Stage Manager #1), Andrew Dasilva (Stage Manager #2), Doug Greene (Light Design), Jeanne Smith (Sound Design), Jeanne Smith (Set Design), Scott England/John Auld/Tammy England/Deb Daley/Doug Greene (Set Construction), Tammy England/Jeanne Smith/Dyer-Lake Funeral Home (Set Dressing).
For show times and tickets visit https://www.attleborocommunitytheatre.net/purchase-tickets, call 508-226-8100 or visit ACT's Facebook Page @ Attleboro Community Theatre or www.attleborocommunitytheatre.net.
Doors open 1 hour prior to showtime. You are asked to arrive at least 15 minutes before the show starts.