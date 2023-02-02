ATTLEBORO -- Attleboro Community Theatre will present the dark comedy "Five Frickin’ Winters" weekends Feb. 17-March 5 at the Bates Masonic Lodge, 71 North Main St.
Written by Kim E. Ruyle and directed by Alex Aponte. the play focuses on Roger, a struggling writer, who, ACT says, "finds his life in a tailspin.
"He’s dead broke, His best friend’s wife has an out-of-control libido and keeps attempting to seduce him. His friend, oblivious to his wife’s flirting, tries to set Roger up with an inconceivable companion. And worst of all, he’s got no inspiration to write.
"Will Roger stave off his love-starved neighbor? Will he fall head-over-heels for an unlikely paramour? Will he leave his beloved Florida to endure five frickin’ winters in Minnesota? Or maybe, just maybe, this wild and wacky scenario will provide Roger with the very inspiration he craves."
Performances are 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays.
Cast and crew include Bailey Goff (Roger), Stephanie Geddes (Carm), Carrie Kayan (Kat), Michael Barresi (Kev); Alex Aponte (Director), Douglas Greene (Assistant Director, Lighting Design), and Jeanne Smith (Stage Manager).
Tickets are available at www.attleborocommunitytheatre.net/purchase-tickets. For information/reservations, call 508-226-8100 or visit ACT's Facebook page @ Attleboro Community Theatre or its web page at www.attleborocommunitytheatre.net.
Doors open one hour prior to showtime; arrive at least 15 minutes before the show starts