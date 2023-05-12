The Attleboro Arts Museum’s annual High Art exhibition will be held in-gallery from May 16 to June 1 and feature works from 14 Massachusetts high schools.
This year’s theme is “Elemental,” and installations will explore the periodic table, the seven elements of art, the power of nature, the origin of astrology and more.
“Visitors will discover the ancient Babylonian gate, explore environmental concerns regarding humankind’s impact on nature and vice versa, witness the aftereffects of a natural disaster and even ponder things that are elemental to an individual,” Abby Rovaldi, AAM programs coordinator and High Art curator, said in a news release.
“This year, Norton students addressed the theme on two levels, exploring both the elemental motif and the problem solving required by the physicality of the concrete elements of form, texture, and surface,” said Todd Kefor, Norton High School art educator. “Students integrated foraged birds’ nests and bittersweet roots while also resourcing the commonplace, as with the paper towels that serve as the primary surface foundation.”
Teams of students have been working since the start of the school year, with nine months of planning, troubleshooting, and building culminating in the artworks on display.
Each participating high school team is unique. Some teams are made up of entire or multiple classrooms of students, others are dedicated after-school art clubs, groups of students hand-picked by their art instructors, or enthusiastic individuals who formed their own art squad, all with the focus of working towards a united goal, AAM said.
Collaborative creative problem solving is a key skill for students to cultivate at the high school level. High Art provides the opportunity for instructors to extend their curriculum beyond the classroom and give students a real-world application of their art education.
Barnstable High School is participating in High Art for the first time this year.
“This was my students first experience creating an art installation that required brainstorming ideas, developing concepts, and executing them as a team,” school Art Educator Filipe Miguel said. “Through this collaborative process, students not only learned valuable technical skills, but also developed important soft skills like communication, teamwork and problem solving.
“It was fun to see the piece come to life from sketches and paintings that touched on the theme, into a cohesive artwork that can engage an audience from many perspectives.”
Artist Steven Wiseman of Norton has been invited to serve as juror for the exhibition. Wiseman will assign the following awards: Best in Show; Second Place; Third Place; Honorable Mention and select Merit Awards. They will be announced at the opening reception on Wednesday night, May 17. It’s free and open to all.
Visitors to the exhibition will be asked to cast their People’s Choice Award ballot by using either a QR code reader or a computer terminal in the museum’s gallery. Virtual People’s Choice Award votes will be collected throughout the course of the exhibit, with the award given to the top school after the exhibition has concluded at 4 p.m. June 1.
Participating high schools include Attleboro, Barnstable, Bishop Feehan, Bridgewater-Raynham, Dover-Sherborn, King Philip, Mansfield, New Bedford, Norton, Norwood, Seekonk, Sharon, Silver-Lake and Taunton.
Gary Lavoie, owner of Footworks Inc. in Attleboro, has been High Art’s sole Title Sponsor for 17 consecutive years. High Art is also supported by Jerry’s Artarama of Providence, The Preservation Framer of North Attleboro, Reeves Company Inc. of Attleboro and the local Cultural Councils of Attleboro, Mansfield, Norton, Norwood, Raynham, Seekonk, Sharon and Taunton. The councils are local agencies funded by Mass Cultural Council, a state agency.
To learn about participating in the 2024 High Art exhibition call 508-222-2644 x15 or email office@attleboroartsmuseum.org.
Admission to the museum is free; donations always appreciated. AAM is wheelchair and stroller accessible.