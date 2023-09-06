ATTLEBORO — Cuddy Court Concerts, a weekly event to bring free live music to the city’s downtown, will showcase five performers on Friday evenings from Sept. 15 to Oct. 13.
Cuddy Court, located behind the Sanford Street Parking Garage, is a public alley-venue with murals by local artist Jess Tracey. Visitors are advised to bring their own seating. Here’s the lineup:
Sept. 15: School of Rock, show starts at 7 p.m. after the Public Art Stroll.
Sept. 22: CRANKIT!, 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Sept. 29: The Bare Bones Big Band, 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Oct. 6: In Lieu of Flowers, 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Oct. 13: The Naticks, 6:30 to 8 p.m.
A grant from the Downtown Attleboro Business Association through the TDI Local Grant is funding the concerts.