FOXBORO -- Country music legend Garth Brooks took the stage at Gillette Stadium Friday night with such exhilaration that you wouldn’t even know he was playing to the smallest crowd on this tour.
After having quickly sold out the Saturday show at Gillette for his 2022 stadium tour, Brooks decided to add the Friday night gig to allow even more New England fans to attend.
The venue was undersold, on purpose, to make for a more intimate performance.
Brooks' show marked the return of concerts at Gillette since live music shut down in 2020 because of the pandemic.
Brooks, who matches Bruce Springsteen in both his energy and lengths of performances, played non-stop for two-and-a-half hours.
And through it all, his appreciation and love for his fans shone brightly, from reading the dozens of signs fans held up for requests and accommodating each and every one of them, to inviting one lucky couple back for front-row seats Saturday night because, he said, he could see the fun and happiness in their faces as he was performing.
He even reserved the front two rows of each floor section, and had his crew find people in the higher up sections and bring them to the floor.
It was Brooks' first time at Gillette, but his second time in Foxboro. He played at the Six String Grill & Stage at Patriot Place in February 2020.
For his first run Friday at Gillette, he really brought all he could. From the stage setup to the lights and effects, this was a show of full-on energy.
Brooks, unlike so many other performers, appreciates what his fans want and didn't disappoint by playing most of his hits.
“Concerts are for the old stuff, and we brought you the old stuff,” he said at the beginning, and he was true to his word.
He played songs off his first album, "Hungry Years" as well as his latest, "Fun," missing little in between.
And the crowd was right with him through it all.
During his performance of “The River” -- from his 1991 album "Ropin' in the Wind" -- the entire stadium, it seemed, raised their cellphones flashlights high, swaying to match the mood of the music.
Brooks' band, always tight and pulsating with as much energy as the star, each took a turn member in the spotlight. He introduced each member individually spacing them out between songs.
After introducing fiddle player Jimmy Mattingly, they jumped right into a cover of the Oak Ridge Boys' classic, “Callin’ Baton Rouge,” a song that got the crowd singing at the top of their lungs “I gotta send my love down to Baton Rouge.”
He ended the show with “The Dance” from his 1989 album "Garth Brooks," which left people rooting for more and was followed by an encore.
He said that is the time when he usually reads everyone signs and performs what they want, but he had been doing that right along anyway.
To the crowd's surprise he brought out his wife, singer/actress Trisha Yearwood, to perform Lady Gaga's “Shallow” with him.
Brooks closed out the show by urging the crowd to give it their all in helping him with “Standing Outside the Fire” from his 1993 album "In Pieces."
The energy sat well with Brooks who declared at the close: “I can tell you this, anywhere I go, I’ll compare it to you from now on.”