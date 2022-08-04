FOXBORO — Declaring “We’re Back at the MRPAC,” the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center has announced its fall/winter season of music, comedy, kids programming and more.
The season will include the Edwards Twins, Vegas’ “number one” celebrity impersonators; Emmy- and Grammy-nominated Celtic Violinist Máiréad Nesbitt; Improv Boston; Boston-based children’s performer Wayne Potash; and spirit medium Maureen Hancock.
“We are thrilled that such high-caliber talent will perform at our theater this fall and winter,” MRPAC Artistic Director Jennifer Rathbun said. “Those who join us can expect a high-quality entertainment experience in a comfortable and welcoming environment close to home.
“We expect to announce additional shows and community events as well as a new roster of visual artists in our art gallery space throughout the fall and winter season.”
The season announcement included the following headlining performances:
Comedy: Kelly MacFarland and Carolyn Plummer, R-Rated Hypnotist Frank Santos, Improv Boston. Jimmy Tingle, Karen Morgan and Jim Colliton.
Music & Variety: Maureen Hancock, Sweet Baby James, Scott Ouellette, Máiréad Nesbitt with Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki Trio, Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience, The Edwards Twins, magician Ben Pratt, children’s musician Wayne Potash.
There will also be a holiday movie series that kicks off the Saturday after Thanksgiving before the tree lighting on Foxboro Common. It’s sponsored by Campos Homes and free to the community.
A full list of programming, ticket pricing and descriptions can be found at www.orpheum.org. Tickets are also available at the website as well as at the box office, open 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
MRPAC is located at 1 School St. Box Office: 508-276-6546, boxoffice@orpheum.org.