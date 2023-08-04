ATTLEBORO — “Sound Relationships: An Encore Presentation,” a benefit concert celebrating the Attleboro Arts Museum’s centennial, will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at the museum, 86 Park St.
The first “Sound Relationships” performance was held in 2016 and featured parent/adult child musician teams. For the upcoming concert, four musical families will perform. They include:
Monica and Amy Ambroziak, with Karl D’Souza
The lead vocalist for The Bob Demers Group, Monica Ambroziak has performed in ensembles including the a capella group Paper Dolls and the 18-piece group the Funky White Honkies. With over 30 years of experience, she sings an eclectic mix of jazz and blues, pop, R&B, and a little of everything in her own style.
Monica’s daughter Amy Ambroziak is a violinist who plays folk, country, and blues music. She will be accompanying her mom along with her husband, Karl D’Sousa (on guitar).
Louis Leeman and Jeri Karam Kozak
Louis Leeman is a singer, songwriter, guitarist who lives in Swansea. He has been a member of the Southeastern New England music scene since the ‘70s and has served as the opener for Tom Rush, John Mayall, Leon Russell, Darrell Scott, and others at The Narrows Center for the Arts in Fall River.
His most recent CD, “Same Age, Time and Town,” is available through HearNow and can also be heard on Spotify, YouTube, etc.
Jeri Karam Kozak is the lead singer in Deja Blue, a popular band in the Fall River/New Bedford area. She also performs original songs in a duo with Leeman, her father. They can be seen on YouTube with their performances on The Artists’ Corner and The Michael Troy Tribute at The Narrows Center for the Arts.
Mike, Trish and Kelsey McLernon
Trish McLernon and her husband Mike of Attleboro have been making music together for over 40 years in their church and with their family. Trish sings and Mike backs her up on the piano and the guitar. Kelsey, their daughter, also plays guitar and piano, sings and writes songs.
Since 2018, they and other family members have sung the national anthem several times for the Pawtucket and Worcester Red Sox. In 2022, Kelsey played piano for the Attleboro Arts Museum Flower Show, and Mike did the same for the 2023 show.
Andy and Aksel Solberg
Andy Solberg performs regularly on guitar, vocals, violin, and bass. He also plays keys, drums, trumpet, and steel pedal guitar. For 25-some years, he has been performing in the Boston-to-Cape Cod area.
Aksel Solberg is a guitarist/vocalist/songwriter for the rock, blues, funk, progressive, and alternative band The Franklin Underground.
There will be an exhibition on view in half of the museum’s Ottmar Gallery titled “Creature Comforts” and the remaining half will be open for the benefit concert.
Tickets are on sale now. Space is limited. Cost: museum members, $20.23; nonmembers, $25. Purchase at www.attleboroartsmuseum.org, 508-222-2644 x10 (Tuesday – Saturday, 10am – 4pm), or in person Tuesday – Saturday, 10am – 4pm. Sound Relationships sponsor is Kelly Crowley Realtor, Keller Williams Elite Realty.