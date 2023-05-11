Rose Garden hosts bluegrass, competition
Wide Open Spaces, a Rhode Island-based band that describes itself as “bluegrass without borders,” will perform at the Rose Garden Coffeehouse’s final show of the season on Saturday, May 13. Opening for the band will be the finalists for the coffeehouse’s annual Performing Songwriter Competition. Wide Open Spaces features several regional veterans of the music scene, along with former Mansfield resident and Rhode Island Bluegrass Music Association Hall of Famer Jeff Horton. The Songwriter Competition will feature three finalists each playing their two contest-entry songs. They include John Coleman Bennett, a poet and publisher hailing from Boston; Peter Carriveau, a singer-songwriter from Maine; and Erin Ash Sullivan, who is based in Massachusetts and makes a return to the Rose Garden as a finalist. The show starts at 8 p.m. in the Congregational Church, 17 West St., Mansfield. For more info, tickets, go to https://bit.ly/rg23mayshow.
Actor, writer Andrew McCarthy in Plainville
New York Times bestselling author and actor Andrew McCarthy will be at An Unlikely Story bookstore, 111 South St., Plainville, at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 11, to discuss his new memoir “Walking with Sam.” The book is described as an “intimate, funny, and poignant travel memoir following Andrew as he walks the Camino de Santiago with his son Sam.” McCarthy will be in conversation with bestselling author and bookstore owner Jeff Kinney and will answer audience questions and sign books. Tickets to the main event space are sold out, but to see about snagging overflow tickets go to www.anunlikelystory.com.
Hypnotist-comedian Frank Santos Jr. in Foxboro
“R-rated” hypnotist-comedian Frank Santos Jr. will be performing at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, 1 School St., Foxboro. Santos’s shows are all about participation from the audience, who, we’re told, are made to believe they are “singers, dancers and much, much more.” Santos has been performing at theaters, casinos, colleges and for major corporations for over 16 years. Tickets start at $25, and be forewarned the show is suited for those ages 18+. (www.orpheum.org)
Go inside ‘The Gilded Age’
Attention, fans of HBO’s “The Gilded Age.” The Preservation Society of Newport County is offering a special guided tour through locations in the Newport Mansions where scenes for the popular historical drama were filmed. The 3½-hour tour includes stops at The Breakers, Marble House, The Elms and Chateau-sur-Mer. It’s offered once on Fridays starting May 12 and is limited to 12 people. The tour guide will show multiple rooms that appeared in the series and offer insights into the real people who lived in the mansions, some of whom inspired characters in “The Gilded Age.” Tickets must be purchased in advance. Visit www.newportmansions.org/events/inside-the-gilded-age-tour to learn more.
Scottish roots music in Cumberland
Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., Cumberland, will present an evening of Scottish music featuring Old Blind Dogs on Saturday night, May 13, starting at 8. The trio are billed as having long been at the forefront of Scotland’s roots revival fusing percussion, vocals, fiddle and bagpipes. This is their only southeastern New England date on their U.S. tour. Admission is $18 advance, $22 day of show. Reservations: 401-725-9272.
Howie Mandel in Woonsocket
Comedian Howie Mandel, a celebrity judge on “America’s Got Talent” and host of the TV game show “Deal or No Deal,” will perform Saturday night, May 13, at the Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, Woonsocket. Admission is $46-$96. Tickets are available at the box office, by calling 401-762-4545 and online at www.stadiumtheatre.com.