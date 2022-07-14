The Weeknd hits Gillette, on a weekdy
The Weeknd brings his After Hours Til Dawn stadium tour to Gillette in Foxboro on Thursday night. This marks the first time the superstar musician is touring his album “After Hours” — it’s hit single “Blinding Lights” was named the new No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 song of all time, surpassing Chubby Checker’s 1960 hit “The Twist” — as well as the recently released album “Dawn FM.” The Weeknd is promising the tour will be his “most ambitious production to date reflecting the creative journey that continues to unfold for both these albums, creating worlds within worlds.” Tickets: www.gillettestadium.com.
True crime novelist visits Unlikely Story Friday
Author and Cape Cod native Casey Sherman is coming to An Unlikely Story bookstore in Plainville on Friday night, July 15, to talk about his new true crime novel, “Helltown.” The book tells the story of charismatic 1960s serial killer Tony Costa and is set against the idyllic backdrop of Cape Cod, “Sopranos” Executive Producer Terence Winter calls the novel “a riveting, often spine-tingling true crime story,” and, we’re told, Robert Downey Jr.’s production company has acquired the rights to it for a limited TV series. Register to attend the free event at www.anunlikelystory.com/sherman.
Bestselling author Ruth Ware coming to Plainville
An Unlikely Story will also welcome bestselling author Ruth Ware for an in-person event at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 21. Ware is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of “The Woman In Cabin 10,” “The Lying Game” and “The Turn Of The Key,” among several others. She will discuss her latest thriller, “The It Girl,” with author and reporter Hank Phillippi Ryan at Unlikely. Tickets include admission for one to the presentation and one copy of “The It Girl,” which Ware will personalize at the event. Register at anunlikelystory.com/ware.
Classical guitarist to perform in Foxboro
The Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center in Foxboro will presents classical guitarist Scott Ouellette at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 15. The fingerstyle guitarist and Berklee College of Music alum will be making his MRPAC debut in the art gallery. Ouellette has 40 years of performance experience and has played at venues in and around the Boston area, as well as New Hampshire and Maine. His compositions are highly influenced by the music of Spain, Brazil, and Latin America, and his lullaby “Cullare la Tempesta” has been performed and recorded by guitarists around the world. Tickets: www.orpheum.org.
FringePVD opens Sunday in Providence
FringePVD: The Providence Fringe Festival runs July 17-30. The festival is presented by The Wilbury Theatre Group in collaboration with WaterFire Providence. It brings together more than 300 individual theater, music, dance, multimedia and performing artists for two weeks of performances in and around WaterFire Arts Center, as well as online.Sunday’s opening night party runs from 7-9 p.m. and a Family Fringe Day is set for Saturday, July 30. For more info and tickets, go to FringePVD.org.
Take It Outside in Cumberland
Blackstone River Theatre in Cumberland will present its third Take It Outside concert this season on Sunday, July 17, from 4-5 p.m. Peter Janson will be performing in the new outside concert space located behind the BRT. Janson draws from jazz, classical, and acoustic instrumental styles, and has performed extensively throughout North America. Admission is $15. Capacity is limited; to reserve tickets order at www.riverfolk.org or call 401-725-9272.
Want to know more about mushrooms?
The Audubon Nature Center and Aquarium in Bristol, R.I., is holding a two-session, Summer Mushroom Hunting program from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 16 and 23. On July 16, Ryan Bouchard and Emily Schmidt will give a presentation on the basics of wild mushroom science, with a focus on the local summer species that are considered “safe for beginners” to cook. On July 23, there will be a guided walk and wild mushroom cooking class. The program is for adults. Register at asri.org/calendar.