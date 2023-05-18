Invasion of the Swifties at Gillette
As EVERYONE in the area is well aware, pop mega-force Taylor Swift will be returning to Gillette Stadium in Foxboro for the 11th, 12th and 13th times this Friday, Saturday and Sunday, May 19-21. The sold-out shows will start at 6:30 p.m. with parking lots scheduled to open at 2:30 p.m. and gates opening at 4:30 p.m. Gillette officials are urging lucky ticket holders to allow PLENTY of travel time and be aware of the stadium policies and procedures in force for the show. Go to www.gillettestadium.com.
And by the way, if you are a Swiftie of a certain age, Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse in Patriot Place is offering a special drink for the concerts. The Lavender Haze Cocktail with Edible Glitter is made with Empress 1908 gin, Domaine de Canton, lavender simple, rosewater and soda water. It costs $15 and will only available on concert dates.
Explore roots of American music
The Attleboro Area Industrial Museum, 42 Union St., Attleboro, will present “Journey Through the Roots of American Popular Music: Live Music Making History Live” with Jon Waterman at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20. The free show lasts about 80 minutes and there will be an accompanying slide presentation. It’s funded by the Attleboro Cultural Council in collaboration with the museum. For more info, call 508-222-3918 or email director@industrialmuseum.com.
Students go ‘Elemental’
The annual High Art exhibition is being held in-gallery through June 1 at the Attleboro Arts Museum, 86 Park St., Attleboro. The show features works from 14 Massachusetts high schools all working with the theme “Elemental.” Installations explore the periodic table, the seven elements of art, the power of nature, the origin of astrology and more. Participating high schools include Attleboro, Barnstable, Bishop Feehan, Bridgewater-Raynham, Dover-Sherborn, King Philip, Mansfield, New Bedford, Norton, Norwood, Seekonk, Sharon, Silver-Lake and Taunton. More info: 508-222-2644 or www.attleboroartsmuseum.org.
Graphic novelist returns to Plainville
New York Times bestselling author Jerry Craft will be back at An Unlikely Story bookstore in Plainville at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 25, to share his latest graphic novel, “School Trip.” In it, the gang from Riverdale Academy Day is heading to Paris for a humorous international education. Craft will be in conversation with Jeff Kinney, author of the Diary of a Wimpy Kid series and owner of An Unlikely Story. They will then take audience questions and Craft will sign books. For ticket info, go to www.anunlikelystory.com.
Chorus to present ‘Radio Time Machine’
The Southeastern Massachusetts Festival Chorus will present “Radio Time Machine” at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 20, and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at Taunton High School. The concert will feature hits from the 1950s to the present including selections from The Beatles, Tina Turner, The Beach Boys, Elton John, Walk The Moon, Adele, Luke Bryan, and Lady Gaga. The show will be accompanied by live musicians and theatrical lighting effects. Visit smfconline.org for tickets.
Turtle Time at Caratunk
Audubon Caratunk Wildlife Refuge, 301 Brown Ave., Seekonk, is holding a Turtle Time from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 21. Families can have fun learning about local turtle species and where they live. They can also meet and greet Audubon turtles Otto and Speedy, who call Caratunk home, then head out on a 15-minute walk to spot wild turtles in the pond. The program is for ages 5 and up. Register at asri.org/calendar.
‘Curious Incident’ in Woonsocket
“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, May 18 and 19, at the Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, Woonsocket. The play focuses on a 15-year-old boy who is exceptional at mathematics but ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. One night, he finds his neighbor’s dog, Wellington, has been speared with a garden fork. Finding himself under suspicion, he determines to solve the mystery of who killed Wellington. Admission is $36. Tickets are available at 401-762-4545 or www.stadiumtheatre.com.
‘My Way’ at Theatre By The Sea
Theatre By The Sea in Wakefield, R.I., opens its summer season with the award-winning musical “My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra” from May 24 to June 11. The show celebrates the pivotal moments of Sinatra’s five-decade career with a journey through his greatest hits. Four performers sing more than 50 classics such as “I’ve Got the World on a String,” “Fly Me to the Moon,” and “New York, New York.” For tickets, go to www.theatrebythesea.com or call 401-782-8587.
‘Lights Camera Dance!’ in Foxboro
The Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, 1 School St., Foxboro, will present “Lights Camera Dance!” by the Reflections Dance Academy at 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Sunday, May 21. The shows will feature music from television, film and theater. They are 3 to 3 1/2 hours long, with an intermission. Tickets: www.orpheum.org.
.