Van Morrison returns to the Providence Performance Arts Center on May 11 and 12, a venue he hasn’t played since he banged the place out in 2007.
That show featured a handful of his hits, as well as some deep-cut gems, like “Cleaning Windows,” and many tracks from his albums of the early 2000s. This time fans will be treated to yet another side of the famed Irish troubadour, one we’ve seen before — skiffle fan.
“Moving on Skiffle” is Morrison’s current album, and, based on recent set lists, the mercurial artist is restricting the shows on this tour to that album’s offerings — songs such as “Careless Love,” “Freight Train,” a couple Hank Williams classics, “Greenback Dollar,” “Worried Man Blues” and many others. This may disappoint casual fans, but for those of us who find joy in Morrison’s timeless voice, no matter if he’s singing “Moondance,” a skiffle tune, or a few pages of the White Pages, it doesn’t much matter. The hits are great, but there’s so much more to Morrison’s oeuvre to enjoy.
I first saw him live in 1990 at what was then called Great Woods in Mansfield. At that time, I didn’t know a lot of the songs he played that hot August night. There was a smattering of hits, but primarily he served up songs rooted in his Catholicism, “In the Garden” and “Did Ye Get Healed,” along with a handful of traditional covers and old blues. The takeaway for me was that I had to go deeper into the maestro’s catalog.
Though it took me decades to do a seriously deep dive, the result was one of my transformative moments as a fan. Which leads me to the notion I’ve been preaching for years now: While Morrison’s fame, at least Stateside, generally dipped after 1978’s superlative album “Wavelength,” this was no time to tune out: there is gold on almost every one of his subsequent records. Whether Morrison is playing the Irish mystic, Zen master, soulful balladeer, R&B throwback, free-singing jazz man, country crooner, or picked-upon, COVID-minimizing curmudgeon, Van the Man’s voice and way with just about any melody makes the journey a must for any fan adventurous enough to climb aboard.
Albums that have no right to be as enjoyable as they are — like “Into the Music,” “Keep it Simple,” “No Method,” “No Guru,” “No Teacher,” “The Healing Game,” “Too Long in Exile,” “Hymns to the Silence,” “Enlightenment” and “A Sense of Wonder” — each feature tracks that’ll stick with you long after the final notes have sounded. Meanwhile, there are songs to revel in such as “Real, Real Gone,” “Enlightenment,” “Rough God Goes Riding,” his Hank covers on “Pay the Devil,” and the aforementioned “Cleaning Windows.”
“Moving on Skiffle” sounds terrific and has much to recommend it. The band and backup singers are first rate, and Morrison is in fine voice. He’s clearly enjoying a chance to revisit this music he first encountered as a Dublin youth. (For the uninitiated, skiffle is — to nick a few terms from British singer-songwriter Billy Bragg, who wrote a whole skiffle history — is “the first music for teenagers by teenagers,” a “rough-and-ready” style of acoustic music in the “do-it-yourself” vein, replete with acoustic guitars, homemade bass and percussion, that drew upon “black blues, gospel and calypso and white folk and country music.” Its representative hit was Lonnie Donegan’s 1956 cover of Leadbelly’s “Rock Island Line.”) It was where the Beatles got their start, and it was the music that set the stage for the British Invasion.
In some ways, skiffle is the first butt-shaking music England produced. Playing “Move on Skiffle,” one can see the attraction to the preteen Morrison was when the music was at its short-lived peak of popularity; like most of his roots, he discovered skiffle through his father’s extensive record collection, as well as the radio.
The most press coverage Morrison has received as of late has been as a COVID crank. Some fans may have been turned off, but frankly I don’t take medical advice from legendary singer-songwriters. I get the straight scoop from Rolling Stones’ guitarist Keith Richards, of course. But that aside, Morrison is truly out to lunch with his medical opinions. As for his music, no matter if he’s performing household names like “Brown Eyed Girl,” “Domino” or “Into the Mystic,” a hidden diamond buried on one of his many overlooked albums, or, as those who will trek on down to PPAC in a week or so, 90 minutes of the skiffle tunes that shaped him, Van Morrison is often just what the doctor ordered.